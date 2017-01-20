'Not cute': new calicivirus weapon in feral rabbit war

NOT CUTE: Somerset Regional Council is working with authorities to control pest rabbits.

RUN rabbits run, and don't let Somerset landholders have their fun.

There is new hope a modern strain of the calicivirusset to be released within the coming months will be a fundamental weapon in Somerset Regional Council's war against feral bunnies.

It comes after the council received reports of rabbits dying from viruses and an increase in rabbit mortalities combined with hot weather and excessive flies.

Moreton Rabbit Board chairman Ross Bartley said the virus was most effective in areas of high rabbit population density but worked anywhere feral rabbits were found.

"Any rabbit is a serious threat, whether it's one or one million," Mr Bartley said.

"They are an introduced species like the cane toad and they need to be controlled if not eradicated.

"We need any tool we can have in the tool box and any method to eradicate rabbits.

"They ate not cute."

He said Queensland was lucky to be on the "clean side" of the rabbit fence, with New South Wales on the "dirty side", but rabbits were acclimatising to the hot weather in Queensland.

"They are starting to cope with the heat by burrowing and they are breeding in hotter climates where they wouldn't normally lactate," Mr Bartley said.

He said rabbits were known to destroy crops and upset building foundations, even burrowing under cemeteries in New South Wales.

Somerset Councillor Sean Choat said the region was considered an "emerging" rabbit area but the race was on to target the pest before it got out of control.

"We want to cut if off before it becomes a serious problem," Cr Choat said.

"They are not a native animal and as much as people say poor things, they are not something we want."

Somerset Regional Council has been working with landholders to control rabbit infestations in Lowood, Coominya, Fulham and Hazeldean.

A joint project between the council's pest management and Seqwater is controlling rabbits around Somerst dam by placing baiting stations at Kirkleagh camp ground.