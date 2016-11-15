New butcher opening in Ipswich

A NEW Aldi isn't the only thing coming to Brassall Shopping Centre this year.

The suburb will once again be home to an independent butcher shop with the 95 sq m store, next to the soon-to-be Aldi, being fit out this week.

The Colliers agent who leased the space, Emma Carmody, is being tight lipped on who is behind the new butcher shop, but said there was a common theme during the inspections.

"The people who were interested had already identified there wasn't a butcher shop in the area and that was something that had been missing from Brassall,” Ms Carmody said.

"The fact there was an existing fit out was also attractive to many operators so there were a few influencing factors.”

The QT understands that the butchers will be owned and operated by the same group that owns the Supa IGA at Brassall, however, has not been able to reach the company to confirm this.

Ms Carmody is also the leasing agent for two other empty shops at Brassall Shopping Centre.

She said she wouldn't reveal who was interested, but that negotiations to fill those stores were still ongoing now.