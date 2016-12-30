NEW BUSINESS: Charming trio moves into Ipswich mall

THREE Kiwi ladies are the newest tenants in the Ipswich CBD mall.

Friends Tess Claris, hairdresser, and Teresa Le Lievre, beauty therapist, have taken the plunge and opened a new business after two years operating a mobile hair and beauty service.

Along the way they've picked up Julene Simpson, a nail technician, and the trio have set up shop in the iconic Nolan's building at the top of the mall, formerly home to Spurling Formalwear.

Voice Hair and Beauty co-owners Tess and Teresa say while there is turbulence ahead for the mall, with large retailers moving out and existing business owners preparing for the chaos of construction, the timing represented an opportunity.

Rents have been slashed for many properties and the affordability of commercial spaces was one of the main attractions for moving from a home-based business to a small business.

As most Ipswich families were preparing for Christmas Day, this trio were furiously working on setting up their new salon which opened on December 23.

Voice Hair and Beauty has opened on the top floor of the Nolan's building in the Ipswich CBD. Julene Simpson (nails), Tess Claris (hair) and Teresa LeLievre (beauty). Rob Williams

The down to earth women say the most important feature of their business is to offer a high quality, but comfortable service. All three are experienced and passionate about their trades.

"Our vision is to have a one stop shop where you can come and have 'the works done' in a completely relaxed environment," Tess says.

"We don't want people to feel intimidated. We're a friendly, relaxed bunch and we want people to enjoy coming here.

"We already had a decent client base, which encouraged us to open the salon, and we're hoping to continue growing."

Part of that growth is the search for a second hairdresser and a make-up artist that will fit into the team while adding another service to their menu.

Checkout Voice Hair and Beauty at voicehairandbeauty.com.au or on Facebook.

The "Marble Bar" Hairdressing Saloon, located on the corner of Brisbane and NicholasStreets opened in 1888 by Thomas Hughes. (Image courtesy of Ipswich and the 20th Century by Robyn Buchanan) courtesy Margaret Bodetti

Did you know?

A hairdressing business called the 'Marble Bar' occupied the corner of Nicholas and Brisbane Sts on the bottom level of the Nolan's building.

It was opened by Thomas Hughes in 1888 and was the first American styled marble bar in Ipswich, selling iced soft drinks and cordials, as well as being a hairdresser.