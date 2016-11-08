New asylum seeker rules cruel and unnecessary

WE like to think Australia is a fair country that helps people in need.

The proposed legislation to prevent asylum seekers who arrived by boat since July 19, 2013 from ever setting foot in Australia is unnecessary and cruel.

It also violates the Refugee Convention, to which Australia is a party, which states no one can impose penalties based on people's mode of arrival.

The bill would mean refugees who are now citizens of other countries, like New Zealand, could never visit Australia to study, work, or bring tourism.

Imagine people training as doctors, barred from offering their skills here.

People living in our community now could be ripped away. Over 20 families are currently separated with some members in offshore detention, with children and parents at risk of being torn apart permanently.

The quickest, fairest way to look after the 2,000 people on Manus and Nauru is to bring them to Australia, process their claims and welcome refugees into our community.

We can both reduce deaths at sea and eliminate abuse of asylum seekers - one shouldn't come at the expense of the other.

Australia can work with other countries in the Asia-Pacific, expanding safe and legal pathways for those seeking asylum, and improve search and rescue for people in danger at sea.

LOREN RECCHI

Collingwood Park