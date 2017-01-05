New app developed in Ipswich an 'Australian first'

REMEMBERED ALWAYS: An image of Julian Klass with his parents Lester and Marie.

IPSWICH is leading the way in medical innovation; in an Australian first, West Moreton Hospital and Health Service is preparing to launch a new app designed specifically for people with disabilities.

The smartphone and tablet app holds vital information for patients who have difficulty communicating and expressing their needs when attending hospital or clinic appointments and has been named after Bundamba man Julian Klass.

Julian died in September 2011 from aspiration pneumonia caused by high doses of morphine and anti-psychotic drug olanzapine.

He was non-verbal and in a wheelchair. The app is dedicated to him and is expected to be officially launched within the next month.

It's been two years in the making and throughout development agencies, including the Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services, Alara Association, Anuha Services, Queensland University of Technology and Fresh Digital have given their input, as well as people living with disabilities.

Project Co-ordinator Ursula Hannigan said the new communication tool would allow people with disabilities to express their care needs, improving their overall quality of life.

"This significant technological advancement is dedicated to Julian Klass, whose journey highlighted the need to ensure health professionals fully understand a patient's needs,” Ms Hannigan said.

"It is more than just medical information. It gives patients a voice when they often have difficulty expressing their health needs and requirements.”

"While paper-based versions have been used in New Zealand and England, this style of app is the first of its kind in Australia.”

Julian's Key will be free for residents in the West Moreton region and is $1.49 for those outside the district.