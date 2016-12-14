NEW: ALDI confirms opening date of seventh Ipswich store

ALDI is preparing to open its seventh store in Ipswich and this time it is Redbank Plains shoppers in the discount supermarket giant's sights.

Town Square Redbank Plains shopping centre has just undergone a major $155 million expansion that included adding the new supermarket to its 65 stores.

On Wednesday, February 1 Aldi will throw open its newly built doors, offering customers 'special deals' to celebrate the milestone.

Aldi hasn't revealed what those special buys will be but says they will be "exclusively" offered in the new Redbank Plains store.

When the Brassall store opened in December the 'exclusive special buys' included jumping castles for $99, retro bar fridges, pizza ovens, and retro bicycles.

The new purpose-built Redbank Plains store, nestled between Woolworths and Target, includes new shelving, large wooden produce bays and extended energy efficient chillers.

The German discount grocer's decision to move into Redbank Plains won't just offer shoppers more choices, it's created another 15 to 20 permanent jobs.

ALDI OPENING: Town Square shopping centre at Redbank Plains is preparing for Aldi's opening next to the existing Woolworths.

If the same design plan at the Brassall store is repeated in Redbank Plains, the fresh produce will be the first thing customers see when they walk in.

Photos inside Aldi at Brassall:

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Aldi Redbank Plains has been purpose-built with new innovations that will offer an enhanced shopping experience for our customers with better product displays, improved navigation and modern styling," an Aldi spokesperson said.

Video from Aldi opening at Brassall: