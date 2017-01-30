Neumann slams Trump over travel ban

BAN MAN: Us President Donald Trump has slapped a travel ban on citizens from seven countries, some of whom are dual-nationals living in Ipswich.

IT HAS been described as bad for business and bad for Ipswich families from seven countries.

Shadow Immigration Minister and Blair MP Shayne Neumann has slammed US President Donald Trump's decision to sign an executive order that temporarily suspended citizens of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen from entering the US for at least 90 days.

The US President justified the move as a bulwark against radical Islamic terrorists.

Mr Neumann said that last week 198 people become Australian citizens in Ipswich, Rosewood and Esk, with a sizeable proportion from the countries on Mr Trump's list.

"What he is doing is temporarily suspending all visas and access to the United States for people, who might be dual-nationals, from those seven countries,” Mr Neumann said.

"If you are living in the Ipswich region and you are from those countries and a dual national you won't be able to get in to visit your relatives or do business in the United States.

"If you go to a citizenship ceremony in Ipswich you will see there are plenty of people living in Ipswich who come from those backgrounds.

"It is a sad and tragic day for the world when a country that accepts people from all over the world and want to seek refuge in that country adopts those kind of immigration policies.

"It could have a severe impact on people's business, families and recreation in this area, and around the country.”

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has refused to comment on Mr Trump's move saying it was not appropriate to speak on another country's internal politics.

But Mr Neumann said "there should be representations from Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and the Prime Minister's office to make sure Australians are exempt from these requirements”.

"According to media reports there have been exemptions for people from Britain and Canada,” he said.