Neighbourhood Watch group needs volunteers

TO all Dinmore and Ebbw Vale residents, are you interested and do you care what is occurring in your suburb?

Dinmore Ebbw Vale Neighbourhood Watch has been working successfully now for 18 years and is need of a secretary and zone 5 coordinator.

Current members wish to continue volunteering to keep residents informed of things happening in both suburbs via our newsletter and monthly meetings.

We want our community to feel safe in their homes and on the streets and neighbours to exchange information on suspicious activity.

If you wish for NHW to continue in your suburb then please volunteer.

If we do not get your support then there will be no option but to close.

To the residents and businesses that have given their support over many years, I say a grateful "thankyou".

BETTY BORK



Dinmore Area Coordinator

