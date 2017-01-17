'Negativity' in ratepayers group divides members

WRONG DIRECTION?: Members have left an association. headed by Jim Dodrill, saying the group has lost its way.

A GROUP representing 'concerned residents' has lost two of its committee members amid claims "political wannabes" have hijacked the agenda.

Ipswich Ratepayers and Residents Association Inc, led by former council candidate Jim Dodrill, started in August with a charter to 'act in the interest of the Ipswich community'.

There were initially six committee members listed on the website, but now that number is down to three.

Last week, town planner Brett Morrissey, formerly listed as the vice-president, and small business owner Paul Rix, a former executive of the group, severed their ties with the association.

Both men said they were concerned with the group's direction and had been disappointed to see it circulating what they labelled 'unconstructive negativity' about the council and councillors on Facebook.

Mr Dodrill denied his group had a negative or political agenda when it came to the council and stood by the founding principles as listed on the website.

Those include 'transparent decision making in the public interest' and reviewing 'ethical and legal behaviour' of public servants.

Ipswich Ratepayers and Residents Association Inc was registered with the State Government's Office of Fair Trading on August 19.

Since it has held only a handful of meetings, but has been active on social media highlighting a range of concerns from land clearing practices to alleged air pollution at Swanbank.

In the past week the group's membership, which costs $20 a year, has grown to about 20 members, Mr Dodrill said.

"We've been very successful in some of the objectives we've set out to lead on," Mr Dodrill said.

"And I don't have time for anyone who's trying to paint our association in a negative light.

"If any members, including ex-members, have any issues in relation to how we operate I'd encourage them to put that to us in writing."

Mr Morrissey and Mr Rix said they did raise their concerns with Mr Dodrill, if not in writing, but felt they were ignored.

Mr Morrissey, a founding member, claims he was "unconstitutionally removed from the group" after raising his concerns, saying it had become "a closed group where only select individuals were welcome".

Mr Dodrill claims Mr Morrissey was removed as vice-president after it was discovered he wasn't a paid member - although since resigning Mr Morrissey has been issued a refund for $20.

Mr Dodrill maintained all members were welcome at meetings, the first of which for the year is yet to be scheduled.

For Mr Rix a photo of a Courier Mail article, featuring Mayor Paul Pisasale and emails obtained under RTI including sexual jokes about women, posted to the group's Facebook Page was enough to convince him the Association had lost its way.

"I felt it was attracting the wrong sort of people," Mr Rix said.

"I asked for the photo to be removed. It wasn't related to what I saw as the group's purpose; it had nothing to do with ratepayers and there was nothing positive about it.

"The idea is to work with the council to achieve positive outcomes for the community so those sorts of posts - you just don't do it."

The photo has not been removed.

Under State Government Legislation, the Associations Incorporated Act 1981, registered associations must keep financial records and establish voting procedures, in accordance with their own constitution and the law.

The Ipswich Ratepayers and Residents Association Inc's constitution is not listed on its website, however, Mr Dodrill said committee members have only ever been selected by vote.

A spokesperson for the Office of Fair Trading, the record holder of the register of incorporated associations, said if members of an association believed the management committee members were not performing their duties, action could be taken to remove them.

"(Members) may take action via the dispute resolution process outlined in the association's constitution," the spokesperson said.

"Alternatively, they may seek to replace the management committee, which would normally involve calling an extraordinary general meeting, and voting to remove and replace the management committee, which would normally involve calling an extraordinary general meeting, and voting to remove and replace the office bearer(s).

"If an incorporated association is not meeting its obligations to OFT under the Act (such as financial reporting), the OFT is empowered to cancel an association's incorporated status."