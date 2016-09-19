Local man charged after road rage attack on 66-year-old

UPDATE: A near-miss between two cars on Saturday afternoon has resulted in a 66-year-old man being punched repeatedly in the face.

Police say a sedan was reversing down a driveway in Adams Street, Deagon, around 2.15pm when it narrowly avoided a collision with a ute travelling down the road.

The sedan then followed the ute to the intersection of Board and Braun Streets, where the sedan's 30-year-old driver has approached the 66-year-old ute driver.

A verbal altercation between the two men then became an attack as the older man was punched repeatedly in the face.

The sedan driver then fled.

The 66-year-old man was taken to the Prince Charles Hospital for treatment.

Police have charged a 30-year-old North Booval man with serious assault of a person over the age of 60.

The man has been denied police bail and is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.