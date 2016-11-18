NBN 'promises' falling flat across Ipswich

COMPLAINTS UP: Installation of the NBN in Ipswich.

FOR the most prolific internet users, the National Broadband Network was the great wired hope.

But in the past 12 months, complaints about the NBN have almost doubled compared to the year before.

In the 2015-16 financial year, 13,406 complaints were made about the NBN to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman.

That's almost twice the 6715 NBN complaints made the year before.

The ombudsman said that was not surprising given the NBN was constantly being rolled out to more people.

In the past financial year, 715,000 more Australians received access to the NBN.

Of the complaints, almost 7500 related to NBN faults which was 147.8% more than the year before.

About 8000 complained about connections, with their NBN connection either delayed or the supplier missed an appointment.

That's up 63.5% on the year before.

What do you think about this? How do you rate the NBN in Ipswich? Here's what you said on Facebook:

Jodie Kochman - "What NBN? It was promised over 12 months ago. Still not even close to getting it! Sounds like we are not missing much.”

William Joseph -"You're lucky, it's been over two years since we got our 'promise'”.

Bobby D Skidmore - "We have it and only benefit is running three computers and an Xbox doesn't struggle as much with upload speed etc.

But it is nothing to get excited over.”

Paul McAndrew - "Agreed, wouldn't go on about it. Our adsl2+ was just as good.”

Darren Grimsey - "I have high speed and it's no better than what I had. You pay good money for it and it's crap.”

Damo Hamilton - "It sucks ... we don't even have it and there are no plans on the website to roll out either.”

Hannah Brady Cuts in and out regularly. Adsl at my home before nbn was more consistent and not noticeably slower.

Maria Arce - "Total crap. It's meant to be the fastest but it's the same if not worse than adsl... and keeps dropping out all the time.”

Graeme Hancock - "No better at all than ADSL.”