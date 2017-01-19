Naked woman seen wandering main street

POLICE received several Triple-0 calls this morning after commuters were met with a rather unusual sight, right in the middle of Ipswich.

A young woman wearing nothing but a back pack was seen walking along Brisbane Rd, Ipswich, about 8am.

Paramedics eventually picked the woman up from the corner of Brisbane Rd and Spring St at East Ipswich shortly after 8am.

Police said the woman was 24 years old.

No explanation was provided for her lack of attire, however police say the woman has been taken for a medical assessment.