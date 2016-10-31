Mystery surrounds note left on ancestor's grave

WHO WAS IT?: Justine Ide and her father Stephen Bird at Ipswich Cemetery, where someone left a crochet poppy and a note (pictured below) in memory of 100 years since their relative, ex-serviceman Herbert Aylotts, died.

WHILE researching his family history Stephen Bird was left stumped by an unusual mystery.

An unknown relative had left a crochet poppy with a note to honour 100 years since Mr Bird's great uncle, Herbert Aylott, was 'buried at sea' during the First World War.

The note was simply signed by, 'his great niece' and was left on the grave stone of Herbert's brother, Frederick, who is buried in Ipswich Cemetery.

The note reads: "In memory of Herbert Ernest Aylott. 4th January 1894 born. 3rd May 1916 died. Aged 23. Buried at sea 6th May 1916.”

Despite calling all of his known Ipswich relatives, Mr Bird is still unsure of the identity of his long lost relative who left the poppy.

"Herbert and his brother both joined the army at the same time. Herbert enlisted on November 26, 1915,” he said.

Justine Ide and her father Stephen Bird at Ipswich Cemetery, where someone left a crochet poppy in memory of 100 years since their relative, ex-serviceman Herbert Aylotts, died. David Nielsen

"They were part of the original Dungarees March.

"Herbert died at age 23 of phenomena three weeks after enlisting and was thrown overboard on the way to Colombo.”

Mr Bird, who has a military background himself, said his great uncle's family were original settlers of Ipswich who arrived in the 1800s.

"The history I've found out has been unbelievable,” he said.

"Herbert's parents were simply told their son was 'presumably buried at sea'. How sad an ending, no grave, no ceremony.”

The researcher said this was why he was so surprised to find the poppy laid in honour of his great uncle.

Now he is calling on Ipswich residents for more information on exactly who the mystery great neice could be.

"My first reaction was to call my family and no one knew who it could have been from,” Mr Bird said.

"If you know who it is please get in touch.”

Phone Ipswich RSL Sub-Branch on 3281 4159 or email Justine_ide@yahoo.com.au.