Mystery woman set to run for ALP in Springfield

Joel Gould
| 2nd Feb 2017 5:00 AM
MAYBE: Cr David Morrison is being encouraged to run in the expected new state seat of Springfield, but he admits it is a long shot.
MAYBE: Cr David Morrison is being encouraged to run in the expected new state seat of Springfield, but he admits it is a long shot. Rob Williams

A FEMALE Ipswich resident with a strong history in the ALP and the clout to be a future cabinet minister is the hot tip to win pre-selection for Labor if the new state seat of Springfield is unveiled as expected later this month.

The current 89 seats will become 93 seats at the next state election, tipped to be in the last quarter of 2017.

Both the LNP and ALP have suggested to the Queensland Redistribution Commission of the ECQ that a new seat be based around Springfield.

Sources have told the QT that the right faction of the ALP is backing a female candidate and that she is the favourite to contest the seat, with the right to do a deal with the left faction in another seat as a trade off.

"Affirmative action rules will ensure it is a female and we have a quality candidate lined up who has the ability to be a future cabinet minister," one ALP source has told the QT.

 

The ALP is tipped to run a strong female candidate in Springfield.
The ALP is tipped to run a strong female candidate in Springfield.

Cr David Morrison's phone is still running hot with calls from supporters encouraging him to run, most likely as an independent, if the Springfield seat is unveiled.

He said last year he was considering it but this week suggested it was a long shot.

"The boundaries haven't come out and I could look anyone in the eye and say it is not on my mind or my family's mind for me to do it," he said.

"But you never rule anything out.

"I love my job representing the city of Ipswich and Division 1 and that passion is still there.

"If I ever did run, which at this stage is a 1% chance, I would consider running as an independent."

The QT had heard whispers that accountant Adam Hannant, who ran in the 2015 election for the LNP in the seat of Inala, was in the mix to run in Springfield.

 

Adam Hannant, former LNP candidate for Inala, has ruled out running in Springfield.
Adam Hannant, former LNP candidate for Inala, has ruled out running in Springfield. Inga Williams IS130214CRIME2

Mr Hannant said he had political aspirations but that he would be putting them on hold to focus on his young family and business interests.

Mr Hannant owns Liberty Wealth Group in Forest Lake, has four children and is also busy as the Centenary stake president for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (Mormons).

"I have spoken to my wife and she wants me to hold off my political aspirations for a little bit longer until our kids have finished school," he said.

"With all that I have got on my plate with business and the church she is saying I have to choose between what I can and can't handle, so those aspirations will probably have to wait. I'd love to be able to (run)...but I am going to honour my wife's wishes at this stage."

Mr Hannant was overseas when the 2015 election was called and by the time he returned only had two weeks to campaign against now Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

The LNP has proposed calling a new state seat based around the Springfield area Jagera, after the Aboriginal nation and traditional owners.

In its proposal to the Queensland Redistribution Commission the LNP said that "to accommodate the projected high enrolment growth, the new electoral district of Jagera based on Springfield is proposed".

In its submission the LNP states that the late Neville Bonner, a former Senator, was "of the Jagera people".

"The Jagera country in the words of the late Neville Bonner 'is all the land within the watershed of the Brisbane River'," states the LNP submission.

The ALP suggests four new electorates in its submission- in Caboolture, Nerang, Ipswich (ie Springfield), and Caloundra.

The LNP has similar suggestions, although instead of Caboolture it proposed a new electorate at Palmerston in North Queensland.

LNP sources have told the QT they are confident of a 3-1 victory in the four new seats although Labor believes it can square the ledger at 2-all.

Based on polling at the last state and federal elections, the ALP would be favourites to win Springfield.

"But we believe a new Springfield seat is in play for us. We won't be handing it to Labor that's for sure," one LNP source said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  adam hannant alp cr david morrison lnp mormons springfield state election

Mystery woman set to run for ALP in Springfield

