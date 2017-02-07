34°
Whats On

Mysterious 'creature' Cecil to light up festival

Joel Gould
| 7th Feb 2017 11:50 AM
The much loved character 'Cecil', drawn by Narelle Oliver, will light up the Story Arts Festival in Ipswich.
The much loved character 'Cecil', drawn by Narelle Oliver, will light up the Story Arts Festival in Ipswich.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN EXHIBITION showcasing the much loved children's character named 'Cecil' and the work of the late illustrator and author Narelle Oliver will be the highlight of this year's Story Arts Festival in Ipswich.

The exhibition will be held in the Ipswich Community Gallery through the month of September.

Festival director Jenny Stubbs said the history of the character 'Cecil', a loveable reptilian looking fellow, was fascinating.

"One of the highlights of the festival is the 'Cecil - Narelle Oliver exhibition'," Ms Stubbs said.

"Cecil is the name of the character who is the star of her latest book which is going to be published later this year.

"Cecil was a little character who was a rough drawing hanging on the wall of her studio.

"Cecil is trying to figure out which book he belongs in and he goes on little adventures trying to work that out, because he can see all these other books in the artist's studio and he doesn't know where he belongs. It turns out that he belongs in the book (Ms Oliver) was writing.

"Narelle passed last year and this will be the first time anyone will have seen a complete retrospective of her art work in the art gallery.

"I think it will attract audiences from all over to come and see it."

Cecil was the basis for the character who appeared in Ms Oliver's popular children's book 'The Very Blue Thingamajig'.

 

The art works and books of illustrater and author Narelle Oliver will be a highlight of this year&#39;s Story Arts Festival.
The art works and books of illustrater and author Narelle Oliver will be a highlight of this year's Story Arts Festival.

Ms Stubbs said Ms Oliver was an award winning author and many of her books had an environmental theme.

The Story Arts Festival website says one of its aims is "to increase an awareness of the value of the arts in relation to writing and illustration and help build and maintain increased audiences for children's literature".

"We plan to inspire young people to buy and read more books and gain an appreciation of the processes involved in writing and illustrating.

"We also aim to enthuse teachers and parents about the value of stories and encourage them to promote literature to young people."

A community development grant of $17, 767 has been provided to partly fund the festival.

Ms Stubbs said the children and adults would be able to enjoy an interactive experience at this year's festival.

"Kids and adults will have instructions on how to download a little app and the app will enable an augmented reality experience which will be a layer on top of the exhibition," she said.

"So as they travel around they will see a little sticker and when they scan it the little character 'Cecil' might come alive and do something.

"It is still all being created.

"We are also working with two schools - Blair State School and Bethany Lutheran Primary School - and they are going to be doing workshops with kids creating their own 'creature'.

"These creatures of the kids and some of Narelle's artwork are going to be mixed together into an animation and beamed up on the steps outside D'Arcy Doyle Place.

"We will have Narelle's artworks, books, lino cuts, tools and paints and all the things she used to create.

"She purchased a special table and we are going to recreate part of her studio in the gallery."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich story arts festival whatson

Women charged after stolen car allegedly rams police car

Women charged after stolen car allegedly rams police car

Police have charged two women after a stolen vehicle allegedly collided with a police car in Camira early this morning.

Coroner will investigate pregnant woman's death

The coroner will investigate the death of Stacey Oerton was found in her home on Diamantina Blvd on January 28.

Woman's death at a Brassall home will be investigated

How this coal miner became a bridal shop owner

Noi Stuart and Chris Stuart from Brides Two Be.

Chris Stuart went through a dramatic career change

Black and white a fave with readers

Blackstone

Here is this week's Facebook cover image as chosen by you

Local Partners

Mysterious 'creature' Cecil to light up festival

Author and artist Narelle Oliver's work to boost Story Arts Festival

Ipswich coal miner dedicated his life to Marburg

Gary Rohl worked in the Ipswich coal mines most of his life and almost lost an arm in one accident.

Everyone in Marburg knows the name Gary Rohl.

Get an inside look at the world of scouts

JOIN IN: Scouts Minnie Thomas, Zack Hannah, Michael Tate, Cathy Tolliday, Michael Robinson.

Silkstone group invite locals in to see what scouting is about

Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

LIVE SHOW: Chopper will perform his new show Anzakistan at the Racehorse Hotel on Saturday.

CATCH a movie in the park or head to the art gallery in Ipswich

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

Patent trolls are trying to kill Netflix's new feature

IT WAS the feature that Netflix users had been waiting for, but it could prove to be a costly headache for the streaming giant.

Has Amber Sherlock had another wardrobe incident?

Has there been another wardrobe miscoordination at Channel Nine?

How Lady Gaga faked Superbowl show's big moment

Lady Gaga performsduring the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Thrilling halftime show might just have been too good to be true

Lady Gaga Superbowl performance 'satanic ritual'

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

'She’s the spawn of Satan and part of the ‘New World Order’'

Is Australia in need of its own Donald Trump?

IS Australia ready for its own Trump figure?

Pub blokes serve Manu MKR's 'best sauce ever'

Tim and Kyle pictured during their instant restaurant in Adelaide.

South Australian mates Tim and Kyle smash highest MKR record.

Two face 5-years jail for streaming Green-Mundine fight

The illegal streams of Anthony Mundine and Danny Green’s fight were viewed by hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Live-streaming that fight might land these folks in jail

STYLISH RENOVATION &amp; PRIVATE CONVENIENT LOCATION

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 $359,000

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

Country Living &amp; What a Spot to Be In

8 Hughes Court, Aratula 4309

Rural 4 2 6 $420,000

This beautiful and scenic property is located in the small village of Aratula, at the foot of Cunningham's Gap in South East Queensland. With its oversized block...

STYLISH FAMILY HOME ON ELEVATED 939SQM BLOCK + SHED

59 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 4 $429,000

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE FABULOUS UNDER ROOF ALFRESCO AREA WITH PRIVATE PICTURESQUE REAR YARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING & IDEAL...

PREMIER SIZED BLOCK &amp; HOME PLUS $20,000 FOHG!!!!

50 Currawong Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This stunning brand new Bold home achieves a balance that few homes in this price bracket ever manage. Modern and contemporary, yet family focused while still...

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $352,000

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

MAGNIFICENT POSITION IN JACANA ESTATE

7 Oriole Close, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $449,000...

Beautifully presented upon an elevated 869m2 block in the prestigious Jacana Estate in Flinders View, you will love all that this home has to offer. - A very...

OWNER IS RELOCATING PRICED TO SELL

16 Redwood Place, Yamanto 4305

House 6 2 2 $440,000

Come home to this beautifully presented property positioned on 750m2, ideally suited for large families with ample space for a pool, swings and much more. Ideally...

WALK TO RAIL &amp; BUS

19 River Road, Dinmore 4303

House 3 1 1 $212,000

This early 1900's workers cottage with traditional bull nose front verandah, tongue and groove walls is so very close to public transport with only a 300mt walk to...

IPSWICHS’ BIGGEST AND BEST DUPLEX UNITS – BUY ONE OR BOTH!!

1 & 2/28A Emerald Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 1 $289,000

These simply stunning three big bedroom duplex units have to be the biggest and best quality and appointed duplex units available anywhere in Ipswich. Not only do...

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!