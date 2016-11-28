Mysterious, brazen and dangerous: biker taunts police

THE hunt is on for a mystery Ipswich motorcyclist with a habit of taunting police.

The brazen rider has been repeatedly spotted driving dangerously along Augusta Parkway, but his latest stunt was right in front of the Springfield Police Station on Sunday night.

Just before midnight the man riding a trail bike, who sometimes wears a helmet sometimes not, was seen doing 'wheelies' in front of the police station.

There are also reports he was purposefully driving through garden beds while "goading" police.

Now there's a call out for any residents who might be able to help catch the mysterious, dangerous rider.

Police are looking for anyone with dash cam footage or related information to come forward.

If you can help, contact the Springfield Police Station or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.