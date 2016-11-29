My Life, my story: Love struck in crowded room

THE moment Phyllis Richards met her husband Dennis was like a scene from a classic romance movie.

She was 20-years-old and had been taking dance classes in England, where she grew up.

Phyllis stood 5 ft 11 inches high. Dennis was even taller at 6 ft.

The two spotted each other over the heads of everyone else in the crowded room and slowly gravitated towards each other.

Phyllis, now 85, can't recall the first thing he said to her but she clearly remembers the first time she met his family.

"His family were hilarious,” Phyllis said.

"They were all capable and willing to pull tricks on each other. They were a very lovely family. I remember Dennis's father said to me; 'I knew Den would marry you because he's never brought anyone else home to meet the family.”

Phyllis grew up in Middlesex during the war years and clearly remembers the sound of sirens, warning German bombers were near.

For hours she and her classmates sat in a shelter, taking lessons while they waited for the danger to pass.

One day they emerged to find a bomb had been dropped right next to the local church.

It landed on the cottages next door, which were as old as the church and built before William the Conqueror came to England in 11th century.

The cottages, reduced to rubble in the attack, had people inside at the time.

When the war was , Phyllis and Dennis decided to move to Australia.

Dennis was working for BP at the time and scored a job in South Australia.

Phyllis Richards was born on April 21, 1931. Helen Spelitis

They arrived in the April of 1955, the day before Anzac Day, a public holiday the two Brits had never heard of before.

"Dennis went off for his first day of work and came back around noon saying the next day was a public holiday,” Phyllis said.

"I thought, 'what a strange country with all their public holidays all over the shop'.”

There was a steady stream of immigration from the UK following the Second World War and even if Phyllis tried, she couldn't hide her roots.

She enjoyed the heat, but for her the South Australian winter was more like summer.

"Anzac Day is normally a wintry type of day. I was wearing summer clothes hanging out the washing. After that people living nearby knew I was a 'fresh Pom,” she said.

Phyllis and Dennis tried to have children, but after 11 miscarriages they gave up and adopted.

Together they raised two children, one boy and one girl, and loved them like their own.

The pair moved around Australia before coming to Queensland and eventually settling in Ipswich near their daughter. Phyllis, who bid goodbye to her husband Dennis earlier this year, said she never regrets moving to Australia; she loves the weather and the people.

"Last time I went back to England it was Mother's Day and it was so cold no daffodils flowered that year,” Phyllis said. "I definitely prefer the heat in Australia to the cold of England.”