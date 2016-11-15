My life, my story: Betty's eternal sweet tooth

Staff at Johnson's Lolly Factory circa 1947. Betty nee McLeary is in the middle row, sixth from the right, Les Milward is the tallest man in the back row.

BETTY Milward spent most of her young years living and working inside a world of pure imagination.

Before her fourteenth birthday she started work at Johnsons and Sons Lolly Factory in Bell St.

There wasn't any ever-lasting bubblegum, but for Betty Mr Johnson managed to create the same feeling of awe and wonderment as Roald Dahl's fictional confectionery maker Willy Wonka.

Unfortunately for Betty, she had joined the workforce a year too early and one day the police came looking for her.

"When the policeman knocked on my door saying I wasn't old enough to go out and work, and that I had to go back to school," Betty said.

"I was nervous and I remember my mother saying, alright don't scare her, don't scare her.

"I loved working at the lolly factory; it was heaven - like Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory - and they let you have as many lollies as you wanted."

Betty was born on April 13, 1934 and lived in Ipswich for all her life, other than a few short stints in Brisbane while her father was sick in hospital.

She went to Blair State School, but soon realised school just wasn't for her.

Betty would often go home at lunchtime and tell her mother she had no plans on going back, but the police had different ideas.

Betty started at the lolly factory as a work experience student. When she told the owner, Mr Johnson, she had to go back to school - he promised her she would still have a job when she was old enough, and Mr Johnson was true to his word.

When Betty turned 14 she went back to working for Mr Johnson, packaging up all kinds of lollies like snakes and jubes.

There was one man working at the lolly factory who had all the girls a flutter - all except Betty.

"Les was very popular with the girls but I never gave him a look," Betty said.

Betty Milward and her husband Les on their wedding day in 1955.

"He was very good looking - he was interested in drumming and had a lot of girlfriends.

"One night I was sitting at town hall watching the dancing - I loved to watch people dance.

"Les came along and sat by me.

"Afterwards he took me home, nothing happened, and then I got engaged to somebody else.

"Les was the only one in the factory who didn't congratulate me and I thought that was odd."

Once Betty was spoken for, to a man named Ken, Les made his feelings clear and Betty had to choose between the two young men.

Betty Milward, November 2016 Helen Spelitis

"One night I came out from dancing and Ken was sitting in the back of Les's car," Betty said. "He told me he was going to 'have it out with him' - I said no you can't do that, you can't just stay in the back of his car."

The three of them talked it over and gave Betty time to make up her mind. She chose Les and on June 2, 1955 they were married.

It wasn't until years later that Betty finally confessed, while she hadn't given Les 'a look' she had once written him a cryptic love letter from a secret admirer.

"It was when I was about 13 or 14 I had written this silly letter, something to do with a flying charger because he rode a push bike," Betty said. "I ended it 'from your adoring slave'. I was a very good writer, but I hadn't written it in my handwriting.

"He took it up to where everyone signed their cheques trying to figure out who it was.

"I never told him until after we were married."

Betty has always made friends easily and today is no different.

She moved into Mildford Grange after Les died and has made friends there too.

Betty and Les had two daughters together which eventually ended her career as a lolly maker, a job she truly loved.