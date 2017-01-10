Search on for muzzled dog seen wandering highway

A SKINNY German Shepherd spotted wandering the Cunningham Hwy with its mouth taped shut has sparked an urgent call from the RSPCA.

Several concerned truck drivers reported the dog running along the highway at Aratula on Monday.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beattie said when drivers pulled over to help the dog, it ran off.

RSPCA Qld launches its Animal Care Campus at Wacol. RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty. Photo: David Nielsen / Queensland Times David Nielsen

"With how hot has been lately it's a worry that this dog might not be able the drink and it certainly won't be able to eat," Mr Beattie said.

"It has been spotted a few times but as yet we don't have a photograph of it, and when people have pulled over it has run off."

The dog was last seen near the helipad, about 8km west of Aratula coming down the range.

RSPCA Queensland's Inspectorate is urging anyone travelling in the Cunningham Highway to keep their eyes peeled for the dog, which is described as a German Shepherd cross which is very skinny.

RSPXA Queensland Inspector Laurie Stageman. "If its mouth is taped it won't be able to eat and drinking would also be very, very difficult. If it's not caught soon it will be probably dehydrate and that's a horrible way to die."

Anyone who has any information about the dog is urged to call 1300 ANIMAL.