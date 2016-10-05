Musketeers to honour club legends at Tivoli

Gerry Kelly (left) and Rusty Crane at the Musketeers 50th year anniversary function.

THE Ipswich Musketeers will pay a special tribute to two popular clubman during Sunday's baseball match at Tivoli.

Dan "Luddy'' Ludwig and Gerry "Ned'' Kelly will be honoured when Musketeers play Windsor this weekend.

Former manager Brian "Ziggy" Zeidler, past president Roger Overell and current president Jon Campbell have invited all past and present players and supporters to attend the Memorial Day for Dan and Gerry.

The Memorial Day will start at 12.30pm at the Church Street grounds.

Gerry played for Queensland and Australia.

Luddy represented Queensland in Claxton Shield games many times.

Both passed away recently.

Gerry was a legend with the bat. Dan was a great knuckle ball pitcher.

Before Sunday's A-grade game, a few speeches will be followed by a minute's silence.

Musketeers players will wear black arm bands as a mark of respect.

Musketeers open their new season on Friday night at 7.30pm.