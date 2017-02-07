Mum's plea for drug addicted son to be jailed

AN IPSWICH mother felt there was no way to escape her son's drug addiction other than to "lock him up with rapists and murderers".

Magistrate Deborah Vasta yesterday handed Joel Michael Swan a copy of the letter his mother wrote to the court when he was first charged "begging to put him in jail".

Swan was a different person in sentencing at Ipswich Magistrates Court to the one who in July last year pleaded guilty to stealing from "people he loved" and pawning the goods for cash.

He was in the grip of drugs at the time of the offending but Ms Vasta said he had made headway with rehabilitation, including attending Drug Arm and getting a job.

"She felt there was no other way out than to lock you up with murderers and rapists to get you to stop," Ms Vasta said.

"You need to extract yourself from the vicious tentacles of the drug trade.

"Drug addiction is a really slippery slope and there is no shortage of drug dealers out there keen to have you back as a client and dealers are lining their pockets with your misery.

"This will give you a chance with the amazing progress you have made."

Swan, 27, was supported by his mother and his girlfriend, the victim of his offending, in court yesterday.

Defence lawyer Geoffrey Seaholme said Swan was back with his girlfriend and they intended to marry.

"Up until 2015 he was a bit of a nuisance more than anything else, from 2015 he has been in the grip of drugs," Mr Seaholme said.

"He was stealing from his family, the catalyst was alcohol and drugs.

"All his family wanted to see the back of him, that's now not the case.

"He is in no doubt that he has hurt a lot of people but he has now turned a corner."

Swan, from Karana Downs, previously pleaded guilty to 22 charges including fraud, stealing and traffic offences.

He also pleaded guilty to drink driving at Brassall on May 24 and Leichhardt on May 27.

Ms Vasta sentenced Swan to 18 months' probation, fined him $200 and disqualified him from driving for three months.