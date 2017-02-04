Mum wins dream break

WINNERS: An East Ipswich family won a national holiday competition. (from left) Isla - Rose, Jarryd, Zoli - Joy, and Lola Libbis and Sebastian Cavallaro.

WITH three kids under 12 and full-time university assessment constantly due, an overseas holiday seemed a lifetime away for Ipswich mum Lola Cavallaro.

That was until she unwittingly swiped her loyalty card at her local chemist in Winston Glades.

Without knowing it, Mrs Cavallaro was entered into a nation-wide Terry White Chemist competition.

The mother-of-three recently got the call that she won the top prize - an $8000 Flight Centre voucher and $2000 spending money for her ideal holiday.

"I didn't even know I entered. I couldn't believe it when I got the call," she said.

"That's the first time in my life I've ever won anything.

"It's been an amazing couple of months just letting it all sink in."

The mum, who is nearing the end of her high school teaching degree, will use the win to take her husband and three young children aged 12, four and 18 months on their first overseas trip.

"We have booked a cruise to Vanuatu in August," she said.

"We can't wait. We have never been overseas as a family and it'll be a lovely tropical cruise.

"On a single income saving is pretty hard so the chances of us going on an overseas holiday were pretty minute."

Ms Cavallaro said she hoped to use the rest of the prize money to spend two weeks with her husband in Europe.

"I am almost finished my degree so it would be amazing to go to Europe to celebrate," she said.

"Between study and the kids my hands are always full and there is never a dull moment so we are so grateful. It's the opportunity of a lifetime."