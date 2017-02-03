Mum walks in on alleged rape, jury hears

A MAN who allegedly raped a girl as she slept was interrupted by his own mother, an Ipswich jury was told yesterday.

Bradley Wayne Brennan allegedly raped the girl in the home he shared with his mother and allegedly raped her again in a "safe house" the girl was staying out.

In day one of a trial in Ipswich District Court, Crown prosecutor Noel Needham said Brennan was interrupted by people who heard the girl's screams on both occasions.

He said each time, Brennan approached the girl as she slept, undressed and raped her.

"She protested as he had his way with her," Mr Needham said.

"She was in bed dozing off and what jolted her awake was the presence of the defendant standing over her.

"The mother displayed some form of being upset with the defendant."

Mr Needham said Brennan attempted to rape the girl on a separate occasion but she "fought off his physical presence and punched and kicked".

Brennan is charged with one count of attempted rape and two counts of rape.

The trial continues.