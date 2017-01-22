Mum told to shop around after school supplies rant

GET SORTED: Back to school supplies should not be left to the last minute.

A QUEENSLAND mother's rant about the cost of sending her children to school has gone viral after it struck a nerve with Aussie parents.

The Cooloola Cove mother of four, Cindy Bogan, took to Facebook to bring attention to the cost involved in sending her children to public school this year.

Apparently it's no longer enough to send your child in with a pencil case and a lunch box - Cindy's book list even included requests for "whiteboard markers” for the class teacher.

"This is a joke,” she wrote on Facebook.

"24 whiteboard markers PER student. So if there is 20 students in ONE class, that's a total of 480 whiteboard markers. Are you serious!?

"I understand teachers are in no way on a flamboyant wage but this is something the GOVERNMENT should be coughing up in order for our children to receive the education they are entitled to.”

Three of her children are at school this year, starting Year 10, Year 8 and Kindergarten.

She shared a photo of her receipt from Big W, showing that their school supplies came to a whopping $578.10, and criticised the Government for scrapping the School Kids Bonus Scheme.

The post has been shared over 2000 times on Facebook, with thousands of comments rolling in.

Many were supportive, although others have questioned how she could have spent so much money, requesting to see the full receipt.

Class requirements have certainly changed over the years. In addition to whiteboard markers, kids can be expected to provide USBs, hand sanitiser and even headphones for iPads.

Jarrod Daniel Prestidge - "Lol, only $578... wait till they go to high school. It was $800 for my brother and I, that's just two people at a public school.”

Shane Adamson - "The only expensive thing is uniforms but you use the ones from the year before. Stationery is cheap, if you shop around.”

Narelle Sander - "It costs whatever it costs. Shop around, start early, buy when on specials, buy the cheaper version. I bought my high school Year 9 son's books, and it wasn't a lot at all! Education is everything! Why is this even a topic?”

Sharon Holdsworth - "It's not like the first day of school suddenly surprises us randomly throughout the year.

Plenty of time to start grabbing bits and pieces ready for January. Schools usually use a stationery company and up the price of items so they get a good kickback too I think (or is that just our school)? Officeworks is cheap as. We're lucky we are given back everything that isn't used throughout the year too.”

Tracy Natakuapa - "Most expensive part is school uniforms. Otherwise stationary was all on special at Woolworths and Big W last week. Shoe stores have Back to School sales. Just need to shop around, or like others have said, buy throughout the year.”