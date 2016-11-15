Mum stole to feed drug habit, court hears

A MOTHER who was caught hiding perfume in her bra and pants persistently stole to fund a drug addiction, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard this week.

During sentencing on Monday, a report handed to the court revealed Kyla Anne Kipping, 41, stole property to fund her drug addiction.

Sergeant Matt Donnelly said she took three bottles of perfume from a West Ipswich chemist in June this year, hiding them in her bra, pants and bag.

The court heard Kipping's criminal history had stealing offences relating to when she took pet food, cash and kabana on previous occasions.

Her "repeated offending" included eight stealing offences in two years and a total of 23 prior entries for stealing related offences and "some of those were to feed a drug habit".

Defence lawyer Justin Thomas said Kipping's risk of re-offending was significantly reduced through steps she had taken to address issues relating to drug use.

Kipping pleaded guilty to one count each of stealing, possessing drug related utensils and driving unlicensed having never held a licence.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Kipping's drug addiction had led her down path of dishonesty.

"There is a high risk of re-offending and you have a long road ahead of you," Ms MacCallum said.

"You really are now absolutely at the end of the line."

She said she hoped Kipping's efforts to address her drug issues were a "fair dinkum attempt".

Kipping was sentenced to 12 months parole and ordered to pay $84.96 restitution.

She was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months.