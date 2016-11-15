27°
News

Mum released from jail after stealing television

Emma Clarke
| 15th Nov 2016 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MOTHER of five blew a kiss to her children from the docks in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday after she was released from custody following a string of stealing offences.

Hayley Maree Rowe, 25, pleaded guilty to seven counts of stealing committed since May. The offences related to goods Magistrate Donna MacCallum described as "quite significant consumer items".

The court heard Rowe had been in custody for two weeks after she was refused bail on fresh stealing charges from October.

Rowe's 18-year-old sister had been looking after her children, aged between one and 10, while she was in custody, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said the term of custody had not "been a nice experience".

"The children are in court hoping their mum gets released," he said.

Magistrate MacCallum said Rowe had "mostly a history of stealing offences" which "came about because of past trauma".

She said Rowe had previously been sentenced to three terms of probation and suspended terms of imprisonment for stealing offences.

"One might have thought that would be a good warning for you for your future," Ms MacCallum said.

She said the items Rowe stole, including a television, were "quite significant consumer items" that were not essential.

"You're not going to live or die with a television," she said.

"What's important is that you are there to provide (your children) with love, not the provision of items and showering your kids with gifts.

"It is your job to look after your children and that means not getting yourself into these (situations)."

Rowe pleaded guilty to seven stealing charges and one count each of of attempted stealing, possessing tainted property, entering a premises and committing an indictable offence, and seven traffic offences.

Rowe also pleaded guilty to driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at Leichhardt on August 23.

She was sentenced to a head sentence of six months imprisonment suspended after 14 days, the total amount of pre-sentence custody declared.

She was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for nine months, fined $1300 and ordered to pay $1626 restitution.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  court ipswich ipswich crime

Five suffer injuries and burns after car crashes into house

Five suffer injuries and burns after car crashes into house

Police are investigating a suspicious house fire in Brookwater on Monday evening.

Calls for Hinchliffe to go over Ipswich rail fail

Stirling Hinchliffe.

Buses replace trains again on Rosewood line despite 'review'

New fast food shop opening in Ipswich

MORE BURGERS: A new Hungry Jacks store is being built at Brassall.

Store opening in Brassall soon

Man on trial for alleged TV robbery

A 21-year-old Coast man caught with more than 800 child porn images has told a court some of them dated back to when he was in Year 9 at school.

Crown alleges man was robbed while he walked with his TV

Local Partners

Rail guru questions QR decision on trains

Robert Dow goes into bat for commuters on Ipswich-Rosewood line

Help teenager make a difference in The Congo

BIG IDEAS: Seventeen-year-old Salomon Lukonga is trying to raise $10,000 to start a clothing line and send 30% of the profits back to help people in The Congo.

Salomon's journey from refugee to agent for change

Five things to do this week

TALENTED LINEUP: Women in Voice will be appearing at Ipswich Civic Centre.

What's on in Ipswich

Five things to do this weekend

The Friends of Hospice is holding a book sale this Sunday.

Here's what's on in Ipswich

Things to do around Ipswich

Friday, November 11 is Remembrance Day

What's on this weekend

Katini takes a bite of the Big Apple

Katini takes a bite of the Big Apple

IT'S been four years since the Sunshine Coast's Katini Yamaoka appeared on The X Factor. Now she's living the dream in New York.

Marion Cotillard: Brad Pitt is 'a good man'

Marion Cotillard thinks Brad Pitt is "a good man".

Pitch Perfect success a complete surprise for Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick thought only "nerds" would watch 'Pitch Perfect'.

Deftones close Australian tour with an absolute scorcher

Deftones play Riverstage in Brisbane.

Deftones play spellbinding gig in Brisbane

Bieber's New Years gig to cost fans up to 40K per VIP ticket

Justin Bieber fans will have to pay up to $40,000 for a VIP ticket

First look at Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein

Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein in a scene from National Geographic's mini-series Genius.

AUSSIE actor currently filming Genius for National Geographic.

Mel B 'irked by Geri Horner's pregnancy announcement'

Mel B hasn't taken Geri Horner's pregnancy well at all

Won&#39;t Break Your Budget

1/28 Blackwood Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $225,000

This renovated perfectly positioned little beautie is close to primary and secondary schools including private and public schools along with being close to public...

&#39;BEST&#39; POSITION IN THE ESTATE!

4 Cooper Court, Hoya 4310

House 5 2 2 $575,000

Sitting high within Boonah Ridge Estate and located on a quiet cul-de-sac is this beautiful 5 bedroom residence on 1 and 1/4 acres. Just 5 years old this amazing...

Affordable &amp; Handy to everything

200 Glebe Road, Booval 4304

House 3 2 2 $318,000

It's got charm and plenty of appeal, you just can't beat the character of these solid post war timber homes. The current owners are moving to Brisbane and keen for...

This Will Catch Your Eye

65 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 3 $429,000...

In a market saturated with many quality homes be sure to put this one on your list before it is too late. Located in the sort after area of Yamanto this lowset...

Hilltop Splendour

903 Munbilla Road, Munbilla 4309

Rural 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Wow! To find the descriptive words to describe the resplendent views that are captured from the full length deck of this four years young home are difficult to...

HIDDEN OASIS WITH 5 BEDROOMS + PARK 4 CARS

16 Eric Drive, Blackstone 4304

House 5 2 4 Offers Over...

Looking for a stylish lifestyle with a large 5 bedroom house? Then your dream home awaits you. Boasting: - 4 car parking with a double remote garage + double...

ATTENTION FIRST HOME BUYERS, INVESTORS AND RENOVATORS - HUGE OPPORTUNITY

1 Garowie Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 2 $319,000

There is a little bit of work to do here, but this great home offers an awesome opportunity to add your own personal touch and instantly add value! The owner has...

OWNERS ARE MOTIVATED..FAMILY HOME ON ONE ACRE!

30 Redhill Road, Harrisville 4307

House 4 2 6 $479,000...

Just a few minutes drive from the township of Harrisville is this modern 4 bed home sitting comfortably on one acre. With the serenity from the front veranda...

&quot;BRASSALL SURPRISE PACKAGE!&quot;

93 Workshops, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 1 $289,000

This is undoubtedly the suburb surprise. This great family home is set on a 630m2 block in walking distance to shops, schools, sporting, public transport and...

MOUNTAINOUS VIEWS AT YOUR BACK DOOR

1099 Warrill View Peak Crossing Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 $500,000...

Designed for those who enjoy luxury Queensland living, this is a home you'll want to show off and is only minutes from Peak Crossing School. This contemporary...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

AUDIO: Swifts' renovation gives youth job hopes

ON THE JOB: Trainee Maddison Hatfield gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club.

State Government funding lands 30 youth in traineeship positions

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!