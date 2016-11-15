Mum released from jail after stealing television

A MOTHER of five blew a kiss to her children from the docks in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday after she was released from custody following a string of stealing offences.

Hayley Maree Rowe, 25, pleaded guilty to seven counts of stealing committed since May. The offences related to goods Magistrate Donna MacCallum described as "quite significant consumer items".

The court heard Rowe had been in custody for two weeks after she was refused bail on fresh stealing charges from October.

Rowe's 18-year-old sister had been looking after her children, aged between one and 10, while she was in custody, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said the term of custody had not "been a nice experience".

"The children are in court hoping their mum gets released," he said.

Magistrate MacCallum said Rowe had "mostly a history of stealing offences" which "came about because of past trauma".

She said Rowe had previously been sentenced to three terms of probation and suspended terms of imprisonment for stealing offences.

"One might have thought that would be a good warning for you for your future," Ms MacCallum said.

She said the items Rowe stole, including a television, were "quite significant consumer items" that were not essential.

"You're not going to live or die with a television," she said.

"What's important is that you are there to provide (your children) with love, not the provision of items and showering your kids with gifts.

"It is your job to look after your children and that means not getting yourself into these (situations)."

Rowe pleaded guilty to seven stealing charges and one count each of of attempted stealing, possessing tainted property, entering a premises and committing an indictable offence, and seven traffic offences.

Rowe also pleaded guilty to driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at Leichhardt on August 23.

She was sentenced to a head sentence of six months imprisonment suspended after 14 days, the total amount of pre-sentence custody declared.

She was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for nine months, fined $1300 and ordered to pay $1626 restitution.