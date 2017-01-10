Mum caught selling drugs at Ipswich school

IT'S pick up time at an Ipswich school and a mother of two young boys has arranged to supply another parent with cannabis.

The sale is among 15 transactions the 27-year-old would carry out in a nine day period in August last year before police busted her in the act in her Leichhardt home.

The dealer made $655 from the crimes which she used to fund her personal drug use.

Magistrate David Shepherd told the woman she was "letting down her family and friends" in sentencing in Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

"What should be the greatest disappointment to you personally is you have two boys," he said.

"They cant be too happy with their mum standing in front of a magistrate facing jail."

She pleaded guilty to 21 charges including 15 counts of supplying a dangerous drug and six counts of possessing drugs or drug related utensils.

Police found 28.4g of cannabis in her laundry cupboard along with clip seal bags, scissors, bowls and a pipe as well as two restricted drug tablets.

They observed two text message conversations on her phone in which she was asked "to make up a 50" and "tick him a stick until later in the day".

The court heard the woman had a small customer base, three to four of her close friends and sold lots in $10 to $50 amounts.

Defence lawyer Dylan Hans said the dealing was "fairly low level".

"She was using cannabis herself and supplied to a small group of friends to support her own use and personal cost," Mr Hans said.

She was sentenced to a head sentence of 12 months imprisonment with immediate parole and fined $300.

The woman was not named to protect the identity of her children.