Police investigating reports of explosions near Wacol

MULTIPLE reports of regular explosions every 15 minutes in Wacol are being made by Goodna residents but the source of them remains a mystery.

The QT has contacted Ipswich police, who in turn have been rung by Brisbane police enquiring about the explosions.

Three Goodna residents have suggested to Cr Paul Tully that the explosions are coming from the former Wolston Park facility at Wacol.

"I have had multiple reports of explosions every 15 minutes this morning that are coming from across Woogaroo Creek in the Wacol area, so I am heading down there now," Cr Tully said at 10.15am this morning.

"One guy complained that his dog got so frightened that it tried to escape and got its head stuck in a fence.

"I have contacted Goodna police to try to locate the source of the mystery explosions."

Last time the QT had similar reports it was determined the noises were coming from a police bomb squad exercise at a quarry at New Chum.

But Ipswich police are contacted when that is to occur and there has been no notification on this occasion.

The explosions today are coming from an area within Brisbane police's control, and they are investigating.

The explosions were still being reported to Cr Tully at 11.30am.