NBN's multi-technology mix for Augustine Heights, Brookwater

The continuing roll-out of the National Broadband Network has now delivered faster internet to tens of thousands of Ipswich suburbs.

This week's Ipswich City Council meeting at Yamanto heard multi-technology mix network construction was now also under way in Augustine Heights and Brookwater, with more than 20 suburbs now enjoying access to the NBN.

Mayor Paul Pisasale said NBN Co was investing about $300 million in Ipswich.

The NBN is available in Bundamba, New Chum, North Booval, Dinmore, Riverview, Goodna, Redbank, Bellbird Park, Collingwood Park, Redbank Plains, Augustine Heights, Gailes, Carole Park, Ipswich Central, Woodend, Sadliers Crossing, Coalfalls, West Ipswich, Churchill, Yamanto, Rosewood, Walloon and Thagoona.