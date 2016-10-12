Multi-million dollar revamp to change Boonah's iconic look

CHANGE IS COMING: Scenic Rim Regional Council on Boonah's main street, which will be revamped as part of a major council project.

THERE will be some major changes to Boonah's iconic town centre over the next few decades.



Council has developed multi-million dollar draft master plans for Boonah, Beaudesert and Tamborine Mountain, dubbed the Vibrant and Active Towns and Villages initiative.



There are 15 projects planned for Boonah, with some already under way.



The total revamp cost is expected to reach $3,575,500, with funding coming from council and and sought from government assistance programs.



The list of projects include more car parks, Melbourne-style laneways, beautification of the main street and surrounds, community art projects and a purpose-built town square and event piazza designed by John Mongard Landscape Architects.

Scenic Rim Regional Council wants residents to have their say on exactly how they want their main streets improved.

Mayor Greg Christensen said hundreds of residents had already contributed to the consultation process by providing feedback at events and through print and online surveying.

"We want to ensure residents are given plenty of time to contribute to this important process," he said.

"These master plans represent an opportunity to make a generational commitment and investment towards enhancing our town centres."

Cr Christensen said the revitalisation project would mean job creation and an increase in tourist dollars.

"The master plans provide a framework for enhancements to the built environment of the three town centres through the delivery of infrastructure and streetscape improvements which reflect the unique personality and characteristics of each (town)," he said.

"Importantly, there is a direct correlation between this type of revitalisation and economic growth and job creation."

The town's signature project, Boonah Town Square, has been short-listed for State Government funding assistance under the Building Our Region's program.

In Boonah, the options being considered involve a re-purposing of existing buildings, particularly relocating the art gallery from the cultural centre to the council administration building which would allow an expansion of the library.

The community is encouraged to provide feedback on the draft town centre master plans during the public consultation period, which ends on Friday, October 21.

What will the revamp include?

Project 1: Boonah Town Square - $1,390,500

Town square and events stage. Shared zone streetscape leading to refurbished car park and ramped access to public toilets and building.

Project 2: Entry Avenue: Yeates Avenue from roundabout - $214,200

Entry avenue trees of Yeates Rd. New concrete footpath to Boonah-Fassifern Rd and around the corner at Walters St utilising street car parking at Yeates Ave. Gateway art project.

Project 3: Walter Street - $172,400

Street tree planting in footpath and park reserve. New footpath from parkland to council depot. Picnic benches and seating along path. Rationalised carpark on street fronting council depot.

Project 4: Mid-town Yeates Avenue - $106,100

Traffic calming gardens with trees at side street entries. Entry avenue trees in footpaths and in the roadway at the Mitre 10 block. Planters on the footpaths under the Mitre 10 awning.

Project 5: Railway Street (in progress)

Traffic calming gardens at either street ends, widened footpaths with trees in gardens and new paving to provide for outdoor eating. Decorative lighting and public art elements. Stair access at High St corner.

Project 6: High Street North - $78,500

Refurbishment of existing gardens and the addition of new street furniture. One new garden and alfresco paved area at the coffee shop.

Project 7: Carpark Yeates Avenue - $240,000

Reorganisation of carpark to be one-way system with more car bays. Tree planting median to Yeates Ave. New footpath to shops and new garden setting for railway marker.

Project 8: Park Street - $121,000

Traffic calming gardens and improved crossing at Yeates Avenue. Trees in gardens along street. Decorative lighting and public art

Project 9: Carpark to council administration building - $229,200

Re-organisation of carpark to maximise parking spaces including adding trees, lighting and gardens.

Project 10: Carpark to rear of High Street shops - $149,400

Re-organisation of carpark to maximise parking spaces, including shade trees, gardens and lighting.

Project 11: High Street South - $184,800

Refurbishment of existing gardens and the addition of new street furniture. Some new build outs with tree gardens and some with paving. One new paved area with a small shelter adjacent to a cafe.

Project 12: High Street entry (Church Street) - $191,000

Refurbishment of carpark to maximise parking spaces including adding trees, lighting and gardens.

Project 13: Church Street Avenue - $68,900

Trees in planters in roadway.

Project 14: Laneways - $354,500

Creative easement agreements. Repave and light laneways. Create a sequence of laneway artsowrks. Provide signage to parking.

Project 15: We are Boonah - $75,000

Community art project