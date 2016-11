Traffic congestion is an issue at the intersection of Wembley Road and the Logan Motorway.

BREAKING: More than 1300 jobs will be created by a $512 million upgrade of the Logan Motorway, the State Government announced today.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey announced the multi-million dollar project had received the green light today.

It is the first project approved under the Palaszczuk government's market-led proposal initiative.