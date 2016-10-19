MP reveals Oxley's plight during his maiden speech

SPEAKING UP: Oxley MP Milton Dick delivers his first speech in Parliament. (BELOW) On tour in the Northern Territory.

THE country now knows more about the qualities and desperate infrastructure needs which makes up the Federal Seat of Oxley following Milton Dick's maiden speech in the House of Representatives.

In front of a full parliamentary house, Mr Dick painted a picture of Oxley's rich and vibrant multicultural society for the whole nation to hear.

"Oxley is located in one of the fastest-growing corridors in the country, and I could not think of a better piece of Australia to live and represent," Mr Dick said.

"Oxley is a glorious melting pot of cultures, including a vibrant Vietnamese community among other families from across the seas who now call Australia home."

While he was full of praise for the number of positives which the seat of Oxley possesses, he was also keen to tell the LNP Government about the much-needed infrastructure projects which his electorate is crying out for.

"One of the major issues regularly raised with me is the adequate provision of infrastructure for our growing area," he said.

"The less time people spend in traffic jams means the more time they have with their families.

"That means more efficient business, stronger communities and a better quality of life.

"I want to take this opportunity to put the Turnbull Government on notice on the issue of the notorious Ipswich Motorway bottleneck. It is an issue I campaigned vigorously on during the election period. This road must be fixed, and I will not stop until this bottleneck is fixed."

MILITARY VISIT: Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick had the opportunity to travel to Darwin to take part in a number of military exercises through the Australian Defence Force Parliamentary Program.

Mr Dick also used his historic first speech to pay homage to his father and his family, who he proudly credits to making him the man that he is today.

He shared the story of his father Allan Baxter Dick, who served his country during the Second World War as a signalman on the upper deck on board the Australian warship HMAS Ararat, that was positioned in the newly captured Allied territory of Cape Gloucester, New Britain in 1944.

Mr Dick, who recently had the opportunity to travel to Darwin to participate in a number of military exercises as part of the Australian Defence Force Parliamentary Program, said his father's honour and sacrifices were at the forefront of his mind.

"Fast forward to 70 years... I was privileged to be on a similar sized vessel (to my father), the HMAS Maryborough, in the Timor Sea," he said.

"This not only reminded me of my father's brave and dedicated service to this nation but reminded me of the service of those women and men who protect our borders, freedom and democracy."

With his family proudly watching on from the gallery, Mr Dick said it was the actions and lessons he learnt from his family that helped to instil the values which he upholds as a member of office.

"My journey here today was ultimately borne out of the lived values instilled in me by my parents: public service, compassion, fairness and hard work," he said.

"As an 18-year-old university student I joined a political party which also shared those values, and to this day I have been a proud member of the great Australian Labor Party."

Mr Dick concluded his speech by thanking his team, his supporters and said he "will not take for granted the great privilege that has been bestowed on me by the people of Oxley, and they can be assured that

"I will be fighting for Oxley, day and night, to make our community and our nation a better place for all Australians," he said.