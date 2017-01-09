Mow your yard or face $600 fine

SOMERSET residents who have untidy yards will have seven days to clean up or face a fine, if recommendations before the council are adopted.

The recommendation came after the council received "frequent" complaints about over grown privately owned land including twenty in the space of two months late last year.

An officers report to Somerset Regional Council suggests home owners and occupiers who are reported to have untidy properties will be issued a warning notice and if they don't clean up within seven days, the council will issue a compliance letter.

The warning letter will include information about the potential compliance action and about contractors who may be available to provide relevant services for the property owner to avoid a compliance action.

The report considers to meet public health and safety standards, the landholder should have seven days to comply with the notice or face an indicative fine of $609.50.

Additionally, the report suggests the council should charge the external costs of taking action in cleaning up the property.

It aims to ensure the council's processes for regulating overgrown allotments are consistent and effective while reducing fire and vermin risks.

Somerset Regional Council will consider the proposal and the next meeting on January 11.