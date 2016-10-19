31°
News

Dalby woman dies in crash on Warrego Hwy

Tara Miko
| 19th Oct 2016 6:11 AM Updated: 7:26 AM
The scene of the crash. Photo Win News Toowoomba
The scene of the crash. Photo Win News Toowoomba

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: A Dalby woman has died and a Toowoomba man is fighting for life after a horrific Warrego Hwy crash this morning.

The highway remains closed as Forensic Crash Unit investigators from Dalby piece together the circumstances of the crash.

Initial investigations suggest the man and woman had been travelling east on the Warrego Hwy towards Toowoomba when the 4WD left the road and collided with a power pole.

The woman, believed to be the driver, died at the scene while her male passenger was trapped inside.

The scene of the crash. Photo Win News Toowoomba
The scene of the crash. Photo Win News Toowoomba

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews freed the man from the wreckage about 4.35am, more than an hour after the crash was reported at 3.25am.

He was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with critical injuries.

Both lanes of the highway will remain closed until about 8am, after which traffic control measures will be put in place.

Dalby police Sergeant Matt Carmody urged motorists to avoid the area if possible and, if travelling west of Toowoomba, to expect long delays.

Investigations are continuing.

EARLIER: A woman has died following a crash on the Warrego Hwy.

Emergency services confirmed one person was deceased following the crash about 2km west of Bowenville.

Early indications are that the 4WD smashed into a power pole.

The crash happened about 3.22am today.

The Warrego Hwy is closed in both directions.

The Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police Service are at the scene.

A man was cut free from the wreckage before being airlifted to Brisbane by an RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter.

 

 

 

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  crash editors picks toowoomba warrego hwy

Dalby woman dies in crash on Warrego Hwy

Dalby woman dies in crash on Warrego Hwy

UPDATE: A Dalby woman has died and a Toowoomba man is fighting for life after a horrific Warrego Hwy crash this morning.

  • News

  • 19th Oct 2016 6:11 AM

Company behind $750m Brookwater Resort in receivership

An artist's impression of the entrance to the $550 million Dusit Thani Golf and Spa Resort at Brookwater. The tourism destination's future is now in jeopardy.

Myst Group 12 months behind in repayments

Old trucks retire to make way for modern defence technology

A newly delivered Rheinmetall MAN - HX77 vehicle in a bush setting near Wacol, Queensland.

Advanced machines can do it all

Doco to highlight Ipswich coffee experiment

DAILY DOSE: Cactus Espresso Bar owner Rachel Nolan has had a positive response to the Show Us Ya Cups campaign.

Community based experiment focused on disrupting routine

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Health workshop could save a life

AMBULANCE WEEK: You are never too young to learn CPR. Photo Contributed

Workshop will cover heart attack, stroke, epilepsy and snake bites

Things to do around the region

Freemasons from the Ipswich Masonic Hall are hosting a blind folded dinner at the Ipswich Showgrounds to raise money for Guide Dogs Queensland.

Things to do around the region

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer split after nine years

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer split after nine years

TOBEY Maguire and Jennifer Meyer have confirmed they are splitting up after nine years of marriage.

Captain Planet, he's a hero! In a film by Leo DiCaprio

CAPTAIN Planet is a hero, who wants to bring pollution to zero.

Pokemon 'Gone': Three lessons to learn from 'fad'

Pokemon Go fans in Hervey Bay.

Pokemon Go is in rapid decline since its launched to fanfare in July

Concierge blame hotel for Kim Kardashian West's robbery

He was the only guard working in the hotel in Paris

Missing fingers haven't stopped this guitarist

COOL HAND: Michael Shanks, of Buderim, has mastered the guitar despite having only a thumb and no fingers on his left hand.

Guitarist overcomes challenge to play

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Sick celebrity lawyer given slap down by Noosa court

Harrison Ford's lawyer Stuart Gibson loses case involving a Noosa magistrate.

The Hollywood defamation lawyer got a verbal shellacking

WHEN LOOKS CAN BE DECEAVING!!!!

18 Kathleen Place, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

If you are looking for your first home or looking to add to your investment portfolio this property is sure to impress as it is situated on an elevated 849m2...

MAGICAL WOODEND COLONIAL

48 Woodend Road, Woodend 4305

House 3 2 2 $479,000...

Do you love colonial homes? Then this beautiful home is a must to inspect. Located in the very popular suburb of Woodend and is in walking distance to Ipswich...

Won&#39;t Break Your Budget

1/28 Blackwood Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $235,000

This renovated perfectly positioned little beautie is close to primary and secondary schools including private and public schools along with being close to public...

HARD TO COME BY 102 GRAZING ACRES WITH AMPLE WATER

1827 Rosewood - Warrill View Road, Mount Walker 4340

Rural 0 0 SOLD UNDER THE...

OWNERS ARE KEEN TO SELL, PLEASE BRING YOUR INTEREST, BLOCKS LIKE THIS ARE HARD TO COME BY! If you are after a good size grazing or farming block, with plenty of...

Simply Charming!

9 Lawrence Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 OFFERS OVER...

Outstanding opportunity to secure this wonderful property. Owner says SELL! This stunning and delightful home was built around 1900 and offers the warmth and...

STYLISH 5 BEDROOMS + 4 CAR FAMILY HOME

16 Eric Drive, Blackstone 4304

House 5 2 4 Offers Over...

Looking for a stylish lifestyle with a large 5 bedroom house? Then your dream home awaits you. Boasting: - 4 car parking with a double remote garage + double...

Tranquillity at Tarome

1096 Tarome Road, Tarome 4309

Rural 4 2 14 $665,000 Neg

Tranquillity is the best word to describe the position of this property with the surrounding mountains of the Great Dividing Range as a backdrop. Its located 10...

OWNERS HAVE BOUGHT ELSEWHERE!

24 Robson Road, Coulson 4310

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

Make no mistakes here, this beautiful property must be sold as the owners have purchased elsewhere. Set upon 8 private acres just on the North side of Boonah...

Consider the Advantages and Bring me an Offer

89 Hill Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 $279,000

My says "I want it Sold", so this is your opportunity to own a real sweetie with a gorgeous front patio to sit and capture the morning sun while having your early...

FIRST HOME, DOWN SIZING, INVESTOR!

41 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 2 $319,000

On offer is this four (4) bedroom low set brick home set on 807m2 block of land just a short walk to Wulkuraka's new rail station perfect for the Ipswich or...

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

83-year-old told to get out, with nowhere to go

83-year-old pensioner and former mechanic Walter Wallace was shocked to receive a notice on Friday he has two months to vacate his Woombye Caravan Park site.

What happens when 80-year-olds are told they have to go?

Cramptons sell luxurious multi-million dollar home

36 Tourist Rd

The home has views of Table Top Mountain and the Lockyer Valley

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards