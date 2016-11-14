30°
Motorist allegedly flees four-car pile-up

Andrew Korner
| 14th Nov 2016 4:56 PM

POLICE are investigating an alleged hit and run car crash during the after-school peak hour period this afternoon.

One of the vehicles involved in a four-car pile-up on Brisbane Rd, Bundamba, reportedly failed to remain at the scene of the crash, which happened on the Brisbane-bound lanes about 3.25pm.

Police say a second, minor two-vehicle crash was also reported nearby, causing some traffic congestion for a short time.

The scene of both crashes was cleared relatively quickly.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the initial crash.

No injuries were reported.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bundamba hit and run traffic crash

