Motorist allegedly flees four-car pile-up

POLICE are investigating an alleged hit and run car crash during the after-school peak hour period this afternoon.

One of the vehicles involved in a four-car pile-up on Brisbane Rd, Bundamba, reportedly failed to remain at the scene of the crash, which happened on the Brisbane-bound lanes about 3.25pm.

Police say a second, minor two-vehicle crash was also reported nearby, causing some traffic congestion for a short time.

The scene of both crashes was cleared relatively quickly.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the initial crash.

No injuries were reported.