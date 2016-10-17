Warrego Highway shut down as police probe motorcycle crash

UPDATE 12.30PM: THE police Forensic Crash Unit has been called to investigate after a motorcycle rider was badly injured this morning.

Senior Sergeant Gareth James says the rider was travelling west along the Warrego Hwy at Haigslea when he collided with the guard rail.

The rider was thrown from the bike and came to rest in the middle of the highway.

The Triumph motorcycle, missing its front wheel, continued for another 20m up the road.

Both lanes of the highway were closed as paramedics treated the rider, believed to be aged in his 40s.

Emergency services at the scene of a motorcycle crash on the west-bound lanes of the Warrego Hwy at Blacksoil. Rob Williams

He is suffering injuries to his head, stomach and pelvis and has been taken in a serious condition to the PA Hospital.

Snr Sgt James says the highway is likely to remain closed for several hours as the FCU investigates the crash.

It is not known what caused the rider to veer off into the guard rail.

The highway is closed between Pioneer Rd and the Haigslea-Amberley turn-off, with traffic diversions in place.

Emergency services at the scene of a motorcycle crash on the west-bound lanes of the Warrego Hwy at Blacksoil. Rob Williams

Motorbike rider badly injured in highway crash

UPDATE: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service has confirmed a man in his 40s has sustained serious injuries in a motorbike accident this morning.

The male rider is being rushed to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition following the crash on the west-bound lanes of the Warrego Hwy at Haigslea about 11.30am.

The rider was left lying in the middle of the highway following the crash.

His motorcycle came to rest about 20m away, its front wheel missing as a result of the impact with a guard rail.

Police have closed down both west-bound lanes of the highway.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Emergency services at the scene of a motorcycle crash on the west-bound lanes of the Warrego Hwy at Blacksoil. Rob Williams

Motorbike rider badly injured in highway crash

EARLIER: There are serious concerns for a motorcycle rider who has been left injured following a crash west of Ipswich this morning.

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the west-bound lanes of the Warrego Hwy at Blacksoil, first reported about 11.30am.

As yet there is no confirmation as to the extent of the rider's injuries.

More to come.