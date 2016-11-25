Could this be Ipswich's next mayor?

BIG DECISION: Cr David Morrison, with his grandson Judah, is being urged to run for state politics.

THE 50th mayor of Ipswich or the inaugural MP of a new state seat based around Springfield.

Cr David Morrison has a big decision to make about his political future.

The word on the ground is that Cr Morrison would consider running for the mayoralty when incumbent mayor Paul Pisasale, the 49th mayor of the city, hangs up his robes.

That is not a decision the 57-year-old would likely have to make until at least 2020.

The front-running Ipswich mayoral contenders amongst the current group of councillors are Wayne Wendt, Cheryl Bromage and Andrew Antoniolli.

Experienced deputy mayor Paul Tully is the dark horse.

A new state seat in the Springfield area is a hot tip to be one of the outcomes of the redistribution of state seats, and Cr Morrison is being urged to run in the election likely to be held in 2017.

Cr Morrison is a devout Christian and, in either a mayoral or state contest, would be expected to draw significant support from the Christian churches.

The bible belt of Ipswich, stretching from the eastern suburbs of Camira, Springfield, Brookwater and across the city, is very strong. One source told the QT that Cr Morrison is "the man who cannot tell a lie".

As honest as the day is long. Debonair. The married father of three, a former PE teacher at Goodna's Westside Christian College, is a measured character who speaks in an engaging manner.

He was elected to Ipswich City Council in 2000 and has been a councillor while the Greater Springfield area has grown to what it is today.

So would he consider running as mayor?

"To be honest, I would never rule it out," he told the QT

"I never rule anything out in my life.

"If Paul resigned in six months' time, would I consider it? I probably would.

"But I think Paul is doing a fantastic job for the city and I fully support him while he is there.

"People have even asked me if I am going to sit in the new state seat of Springfield.

"Cr (Sheila) Ireland has asked me. I can look anyone in the eye and say it is not on my radar, but it is not something I rule out."

Cr Morrison said that if he did run in the state seat of Springfield he would probably remain an independent and not join a political party.

The QT asked Cr Morrison why he would make a good mayor.

"I have a passion for the city and I am truly independent," he said.

"I am not a member of any political party and I have always found that an advantage when you go to state or federal government because they have always got an open door to you because you are not for or against them.

"Being involved city-wide, in the sport, recreation and environment area for many of those 16 years - gives you a real passion for the city as well."

At the last council election Cr Morrison said he was committed to building a Men's Shed at Camira and an iconic library at Springfield Central. He previously lobbied hard to get the funding for Robelle Domain and Orion Lagoon.

He is now focussed on working to secure the upgrade of the Centenary Hwy, a bikeway from Springfield Central to Richlands, the delivery of a world-class NBN and the upgrade of the Ipswich Motorway from Darra to Rocklea.