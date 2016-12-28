30°
News

More training opportunities in motion in new school year

Emma Clarke
| 28th Dec 2016 5:00 AM
TAFE Queensland South West general manager Brent Kinnane, Lowood SHS principal Anne McLauchlan and Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden have joined forces to link students with vocational education.
TAFE Queensland South West general manager Brent Kinnane, Lowood SHS principal Anne McLauchlan and Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden have joined forces to link students with vocational education. File

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE most significant hurdle between high school students and vocational education opportunities is set to be overcome when school returns in January.

In a joint initiative between TAFE Queensland and Lowood State High School, students wishing to get a head start of training outside high school will have the wheels in motion to be get to the Ipswich campus.

State Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said TAFE courses were previously limited to those students fortunate to be attending high schools located near TAFE campuses.

Students will be transported from Lowood State High School to the Ipswich TAFE campus once a week to complete courses linked to the TAFE at School Program.

"This is great news for the students, parents and staff at Lowood State High School. For some time I have had discussions with the education department, TAFE South-West, education providers and various other stakeholders about this issue," Mr Madden said.

"This service now gives students at Lowood State High School greater access to TAFE courses, and I am looking forward to seeing the rewards of the hard work put in by the students in 2017, and beyond."

TAFE Queensland South West General Manager Brent Kinnane said TAFE Queensland provided vocational training opportunities to young people across the state through TAFE at School courses.

"The TAFE at School courses we offer include certificate I and II in a range of areas from hairdressing to automotive," Mr Kinnane said.

"We have found that across the region, some schools find it difficult for their students to access TAFE at School courses due to a lack of public transport."

He said Lowood State High School staff and students identified transportation as the most significant barrier for students interested in participating in a TAFE at School course at the Ipswich campus.

"We are delighted to be able to provide a bus to transport 50 students from Lowood State High School to our Ipswich location once per week so they can take part in a TAFE at school course," Mr Kinnane said.

"We know this investment in these students not only provides benefits to them but provides a skills boost to the local area."

Lowood State High School principal Anne McLauchlan said the service was a positive step to supporting school students in vocational education.

"We are very grateful to Brent and his team for responding to our local needs and to have such a positive partnership with TAFE that allows our students to access a variety of learning opportunities that are not offered at school," she said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  jim madden lowood state high school tafe queensland

Accused's friends join mourners for boy, 9

Accused's friends join mourners for boy, 9

THERE have been emotional scenes as friends of an accused drink-driver join mourners at the scene where a nine-year-old boy was fatally injured.

Christmas Eve offenders steal presents and lunch

Assyria and Phoenicia Woodward Xenides on Christmas morning.

Brassall family's Christmas spoiled

Three in hospital after early morning smash

QAS report that the collision occurred at about 12.22am

Ipswich goes barking mad for Bella and Misty

Training your puppy or kitten to recognise their name will be one of the most important things you do for them, experts say.

Bella, Misty are most popular canine and feline names in Ipswich

Local Partners

Ten new citizens from eight nations welcomed

New Zealander reveals his five-year quest to become an Aussie

New Mormon church to uplift the lives of all

SPIRITUAL UPLIFT: The public and Mormon church members flocked to the public open day of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Augustine Heights.

Open day showcases awe inspiring building and community benefits

Laser tag opens at major Ipswich shopping centre

LASER tag is all the rage at Noosa Ten Pin centre.

VIDEO games and more on offer for kids.

See what happens when a winery and bakery join forces

TEAM WORK: Winery manager Aretha Acton, Wine maker Jason Hannay, and baker Jared Pennell.

HINT: The result tastes delicious

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Enjoy a live band from our Gig Guide for a great night out.

The latest from the city's live musice scene

Carrie Fisher: Some of her most quotable quotes

Carrie Fisher: Some of her most quotable quotes

She became a noted writer and raconteur, speaking openly about problems with drugs and her mental health. Here are some of Fisher’s most notable quotes.

Carrie Fisher death: Mark Hamill 'devastated'

In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2003 file photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the "Runway for Life" Celebrity Fashion Show Benefitting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

George Michael's downward spiral revealed

George Michael.

Singer's representative denies reports of heroin addiction battle

Carrie Fisher gone: Tributes flow for Star Wars' princess

Carrie Fisher posing with a storm trooper at the European Premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Picture: AFP

Fisher revealed battle with drugs and mental health issues

Margot gave wedding guests a permanent gift

Is this the ultimate wedding day reminder?

Margot Robbie has given her wedding guests a permanent parting gift

Top ten most pirated shows of 2016

Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Liam Cunningham and Tim McInnerny in a scene from Game of Thrones.

HBO’s Game of Thrones was the most pirated show of the year

Ten easy recipes for the Christmas leftovers

Here are some tips to use up all of the leftovers from your Christmas feast.

10 easy ways to use your Christmas leftovers

TRENDY 6 BEDDER ON TOFT!

22 Toft Drive, Raceview 4305

House 6 2 2 $349,000 Neg

This very neat and tidy family home is bigger than it looks and presented beautifully. Located in a quiet and convenient street in the popular suburb of Raceview...

OWNERS PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - EXCEPTIONAL VALUE

13 Bombala Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 3 $499,000

MULTIPLE FEATURES THAT MUST BE SEEN SPECTACULAR HOME WITH SENSATIONAL VIEWS BALCONY DECK + POOL + SPA + HIS & HER SHEDS THREE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS PLUS MASSIVE...

Massive Home - Designed for Family Living

9 Pringle Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 6 2 2 $589,000

This stunning 45 square home has been purposely built for family living and entertaining by a local Ipswich builder and has a unique blend of luxury, coupled with...

THE PERFECT FAMILY OR INVESTMENT HOME!

28 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...

THE PERFECT FAMILY OR INVESTMENT HOME!

28 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...

BRING YOUR BOAT, CARAVAN, BUSINESS AND EXTENDED FAMILY!

24 Beechwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $389,000

This huge four genuine bedroom family home has to be the best value for money buy in the prime suburb of Yamanto. Unlike all the other homes it has gigantic...

17 HA + LGE HOME- RENOVATE AND REAP THE REWARDS

1850 Ipswich-Boonah Road, Limestone Ridges 4305

House 3 2 5 $669,000 Neg.

Are you looking for an acreage lifestyle property with potential to renovate and add value? If the answer is yes, then you must consider this! The current...

Central To The Tourism Centre Of The Somerset Shire At Esk

93 Ipswich Street, Esk 4312

Commercial andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained ... Auction Ray White...

andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained comfortable motel units andbull; Constant tourist...

Eastern Heights Investment 7.57% Return

1&2/35 Blackstone Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 2 2 $285,000

Investor alert!! Wanting to get into the market with a great investment well this one will give you just that. These flats are giving you a 7.57% return on the...

PERFECTLY PRESENTED!!!

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Residents: 'You can't tell us what to do with our land'

Ebenezer resident Ron Turner talks about the heavy haulage route planned for the area.

Locals worry roads will be 'dangerous thanks to quarry haulage route

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

City a top property performer

IN DEMAND: This character home near Limestone Park, along Warwick Rd, just sold for $260,000.

House sales steadily rising

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!