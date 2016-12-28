More training opportunities in motion in new school year

TAFE Queensland South West general manager Brent Kinnane, Lowood SHS principal Anne McLauchlan and Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden have joined forces to link students with vocational education.

THE most significant hurdle between high school students and vocational education opportunities is set to be overcome when school returns in January.

In a joint initiative between TAFE Queensland and Lowood State High School, students wishing to get a head start of training outside high school will have the wheels in motion to be get to the Ipswich campus.

State Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said TAFE courses were previously limited to those students fortunate to be attending high schools located near TAFE campuses.

Students will be transported from Lowood State High School to the Ipswich TAFE campus once a week to complete courses linked to the TAFE at School Program.

"This is great news for the students, parents and staff at Lowood State High School. For some time I have had discussions with the education department, TAFE South-West, education providers and various other stakeholders about this issue," Mr Madden said.

"This service now gives students at Lowood State High School greater access to TAFE courses, and I am looking forward to seeing the rewards of the hard work put in by the students in 2017, and beyond."

TAFE Queensland South West General Manager Brent Kinnane said TAFE Queensland provided vocational training opportunities to young people across the state through TAFE at School courses.

"The TAFE at School courses we offer include certificate I and II in a range of areas from hairdressing to automotive," Mr Kinnane said.

"We have found that across the region, some schools find it difficult for their students to access TAFE at School courses due to a lack of public transport."

He said Lowood State High School staff and students identified transportation as the most significant barrier for students interested in participating in a TAFE at School course at the Ipswich campus.

"We are delighted to be able to provide a bus to transport 50 students from Lowood State High School to our Ipswich location once per week so they can take part in a TAFE at school course," Mr Kinnane said.

"We know this investment in these students not only provides benefits to them but provides a skills boost to the local area."

Lowood State High School principal Anne McLauchlan said the service was a positive step to supporting school students in vocational education.

"We are very grateful to Brent and his team for responding to our local needs and to have such a positive partnership with TAFE that allows our students to access a variety of learning opportunities that are not offered at school," she said.