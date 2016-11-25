32°
More people jobless in Ipswich than ever before

Anna Hartley
| 25th Nov 2016 2:02 PM

IPSWICH'S unemployment rate wasn't great 12 months ago and now it's even worse.

Recent figures show unemployment is increasing through many parts of the state.

In Ipswich it has risen 1.5% over the last year, meaning now 8.3% of people in the region are out of work.

In more promising news the figures also show more young people are working than this time last year.

Now 1.4% more people aged 15-24 are working, leaving Ipswich's youth unemployment rate at 13.5%.

In good news for business owners in the region, the State Government is offering $20,000 per job for employers to get even more young people into work.

A week from now, businesses who put on an formerly-unemployed worker aged 15 to 24 could be entitled to a $20,000 payment under the state's "Back to Work Youth Boost" plan.

It is double the current $10,000 payment.

Despite the incentive, Ipswich has a long way to go and is currently has the fifth highest unemployment rate in Queensland.

Ipswich has the fifth worst unemployment rate in Queensland
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  jobs unemployment

Local Partners

