More people jobless in Ipswich than ever before

IPSWICH'S unemployment rate wasn't great 12 months ago and now it's even worse.

Recent figures show unemployment is increasing through many parts of the state.

In Ipswich it has risen 1.5% over the last year, meaning now 8.3% of people in the region are out of work.

In more promising news the figures also show more young people are working than this time last year.

Now 1.4% more people aged 15-24 are working, leaving Ipswich's youth unemployment rate at 13.5%.

In good news for business owners in the region, the State Government is offering $20,000 per job for employers to get even more young people into work.

A week from now, businesses who put on an formerly-unemployed worker aged 15 to 24 could be entitled to a $20,000 payment under the state's "Back to Work Youth Boost" plan.

It is double the current $10,000 payment.

Despite the incentive, Ipswich has a long way to go and is currently has the fifth highest unemployment rate in Queensland.