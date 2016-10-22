30°
More jobs created by Ipswich investment worth millions

Helen Spelitis
| 22nd Oct 2016 5:00 AM

A DRINKS packaging company which employs hundreds of people in Ipswich is investing millions of dollars in brand new equipment to expand their operation.

Australian-owned company Tru Blu Beverages has just been given the green light from Ipswich City Council to refit a new warehouse at Redbank and the timing couldn't be more crucial.

Tru Blu desperately needs the space to house new products following a significant expansion as the business's export arm booms, creating more local jobs.

In the past 12 months Tru Blu Beverages has spent more than $4 million buying new machines and equipment to expand their product line, catering for growing demand in the Philippines, China and Burma.

The company already employs 120 operational staff in Ipswich, plus sales representatives, and in the past six weeks has put on 15 more people at the Bundamba plant.

Each year the staff numbers are growing by 20.

As the busy Christmas season approaches, there will be even more jobs on the table when production levels double, compared to June.

Owner Peter Brooks, a former Coca-Cola executive and drinks mogul who in 2010 sold P&N Beverages Australia for more than $360 million, says at least six new positions will be available for the next six months as the plant's operation shifts into to a seven day schedule.

 

And it doesn't stop there; Mr Brooks is being tight lipped on future plans, but he has something up his sleeve that could see the Ipswich operation expand again.

"We do have plans to expand our business into some other areas of manufacturing - I don't want to give too much away. It will be the same sort of products, but other types of beverages," Mr Brooks said.

Tru Blu Beverages is a national company employing more than 400 people across three states with Ipswich as their major Queensland operation.

One in six beverages bought by Australians in supermarkets has been made by Tru Blu including Pub Squash, Waterfords Mineral Water, Diet Rite and Wicked Energy Drinks.

