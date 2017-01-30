More hot weather on the way for Ipswich and surrounds

Temperatures across Ipswich and surrounds are set to climb into the mid to high 30s this week.

The mercury is predicted to rise significantly compared to weekend temperatures which for Ipswich were about 30 degrees.

The city will climb to 35 degrees tomorrow and 37 degrees on Wednesday with mostly sunny conditions expected.

BOM said tomorrow and Wednesday's conditions would be hot and sunny with winds north-easterly to 20 to 25kmh becoming light during the morning with zero chance of rain.

Boonah, Gatton, Laidley and Esk will also feel the heat where the mercury will sit above 35 degrees from tomorrow through to Sunday.

Despite the blistering start to summer, 2017 will probably be a cooler year than 2016, BOM forecasts.

Tips to beat the heat and stay healthy