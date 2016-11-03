More couples say 'I do' to tying the knot in Ipswich

WITH almost 200,000 people from more than 100 ethnic backgrounds and speaking some 84 languages, there is no doubting the diversity in Queensland's oldest provincial city.

With its rich history and natural and cultural heritage Ipswich is certainly a melting pot of society and its contrasts can be seen in the hundreds of weddings held in the region every year.

Queensland Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages figures reveal that 640 couples tied the knot here last year, 200 more than the 437 in 2014 and 465 the year before.

While the city itself offered good venues, couples also flocked to Laidley, Leichhardt, Grandchester and Forest Lake for their ceremonies and receptions.

"Generally the parks and private homes are popular for weddings," Ipswich marriage celebrant Annette Boyle said.

"There is a noticeable trend for outdoor weddings in council-provided areas to keep the venue costs down.

"Most people are trying to do things themselves especially in terms of frills and trimmings, they source them far and wide and put them together themselves. With the wide range of incomes in the Ipswich region that has always been the case."

Darling Street chapel - the Old St Patrick's Hall built in 1879 - which offers non-denominational ceremonies is a popular city venue.

The chapel is transformed for the reception with crystal chandeliers and mood lighting in the historic church setting making for a beautiful sight.

Bush Chapel at Queens Park also comes highly recommended with couples looking for something slightly different often opting for the Railways Workshop Museum and the Old Flour Mill.

"There are still about 30% of brides who have the money to spend on larger budget weddings and for some of them venues on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane are also on the list," Ms Boyle said.

Laidley, with its verdant properties and historic farmhouses is also a sought-after destination with 89 couples saying "I do" there in 2015.

The Branell Homestead is a top spot there for romantic ceremonies with the charm and grandeur of the Federation-style homestead with its peaceful valley views offering the perfect backdrop.

"There is a lot of choice in this area for brides on every budget," Ms Boyle said.

"The ages of couples vary a lot too and I am seeing as many people on their first weddings as I am those on their second or third times. Most requests are for ceremonies that are short and simple but in the end whatever venue they choose they also seem very happy."

Study finds special wedding dates more likely to end in divorce

CHOOSING Valentine's Day or a special number date for your wedding might seem quirky and romantic but a new study suggests it can spell doom for your marriage.

University of Melbourne economists discovered weddings celebrated on gimmick dates were 18-36% more likely to end in divorce than weddings on ordinary dates.

The report, Not Your Lucky Day: Romantically and Numerically Special Wedding Date Divorce Risks, revealed February 14 and same number dates such as 9/9/99 were up to five times more popular for nuptials than ordinary dates.

Report authors Dr Jan Kabatek and Professor David Ribar found differences in characteristics of couples who married on special dates explained some of the higher divorce risks.

These factors included they were more likely to have been married before and have children already, and were less alike in terms of education and age than spouses who married on ordinary dates.

The researchers said it was not the date that increased a couple's vulnerability but rather what the choice of date revealed about them.

"Couples who marry on ordinary dates may be more strongly influenced by characteristics of their relationships and their compatibility than couples who marry on special dates," Prof Ribar said.

The study used Dutch registries that covered all marriages and divorces in that country between 1999 and 2013.

