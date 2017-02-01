Moores Pocket bus leaves commuters stranded

NOT COMING: Tivoli Gardens resident Gaylene Marshall is urging the whole community to get behind the push for a Sunday and public holiday service.

TIVOLI and Mount Crosby residents who depend on the public bus service have until 5.20pm on Saturdays to finish their weekly jobs, errands and appointments.

The 514 Moores Pocket route, which stops at Tivoli Gardens, doesn't run on Sundays and public holidays, leaving those who rely on the service stranded.

While it's only one day during a usual week, the service shortage means the community is stranded for multiple days over Christmas and Easter periods.

Tivoli Gardens resident Gaylene Marshall is urging the whole community to get behind the push for a Sunday and public holiday service.

Ms Marshall needs hundreds of signatures before the next State Parliament sitting in March to have a petition tabled.

"We don't expect a full service on Sundays and public holidays, if they had one in the morning and the afternoon, that would go a long way than what we had now. The service is badly needed," she said.

"There are no Sunday services and public holiday services and we are stranded here.

"What we need is numbers and one never knows when you're going to not have a car."

Mrs Marshall is one of many who rely on the 514 public bus service, many who don't have a car or are unable to drive.

"Now I live totally on the pension and there are a lot of other people here in this position," she said.

"That's the reason I get the bus five or six days a week and I would on Sundays to the train station to go to Brisbane and have a proper day out, but I can't do it. That's my outing, I would go nuts if I had to stay here every day.

"We feel it's 2017 and something needs to be done about this. If I'm going to have an independent life, I need to catch the bus, that's what I do."

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said the more signatures on the petition, the better the chance for an increased service.

"It's a very good service, it covers a lot of territory and I think it should run on Sundays and public holidays," Mr Madden said.

"It's what you might call a main artery service. The fact its a Sunday or a public holiday doesn't mean people shouldn't be able to get the services they get on other days.

"It's just as important as any other day as people go to church, shopping and sporting functions. It should at least run at some frequency."

Mr Madden said he would deliver the petition to the next sittings in March to be tabled. Transport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe then has 30 days to respond.

"It needs a significant number of people, at least 100, but 500 would be great," he said.

The petition is available to sign at Jim Madden's office at Brassall shopping centre at Tivoli Gardens on Moores Pocket Rd.