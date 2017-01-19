Money for greens? Readers spit chips

Jamie Manttan - "Lol, if my boys didn't what was on the dinner plate, it was breakfast. If it wasn't eaten then, it was lunch. They eat everything now.”

Parents should consider bribing their kids to eat their greens in a bid to tackle the nation's obesity crisis, health experts say.

They suggest paying children to eat vegetables like broccoli and spinach, in exchange for putting small amounts of money into a bank account, could be an effective solution to changing dietary habits.

The idea was coined by Tam Fry, of the UK's National Obesity Forum chanty, and has been supported by specialists in Australia.

"Green vegetables have a bitter taste to children but they must understand from an early age that not everything is sweet. Any reward you might offer them to eat their vegetables must be something of value," he said.

"Money is always a good incentive.

"It is a tangible reward for children eating their vegetables but allows them to understand the value of money and how to save it for later in life."

What do you think about this? Should children be bribed to eat their vegetables? Here's what you said on Facebook:

Richard Kirman - "Would it not be easier to stop giving them so much rubbish to eat, fast food, chips, soft drink. "Stop buying it and they will stop eating it, then they will be hungry enough to eat their greens."

Lorraine Harvey - "No. Introduce them to decent food from the get go and you have no problem. "It is scary watching parents in the food courts filling the kids with so much crap and then they turn round and say they won't eat veggies. Rubbish! Don't give them the crap in the first place... simple!"

Jacob Groenveld - "Teach your kids to eat what's on the plate or they go hungry... simple. Serve it up meal after meal until they eat it... nothing in between. Exceptions should be rare (I starved for a week as I refused to eat kidney or mushrooms as a kid)."

Martin Evans - "No. "The answer is called 'parenting' ... something all people with children should try."

Shane Yarrow - "Really? So the solution to poor parenting is more poor parenting? Interesting ..."

Suey Allkins-Winter - "No you should never have to bribe any child to eat something that's good for them. "Teach them the right way from the start."

Rachael Goodes - "Money shouldnt be used to get kids to eat their healthy foods."

Nikki McWhinney - "If my kids don't like something I don't make them eat it. But they have to at least try it beforehand. Do we make adults eat things they don't like? No. I dislike lamb so I don't eat it. I dislike pineapple, so I don't eat it. But I do make sure my kids have a healthy range of things they do like."

Maureen Passey - "No! Make vege fritters or disguise the veg so that they will eat them start bribing with money or other goodies and you will be doing it for everything the kid doesn't want to do!"

Leo Scott - "Is it restricted to children. I could do with a few bob!"