Modest Joe rich in club Pride

David Lems
| 9th Oct 2016 5:10 PM
Western Pride players Joe Duckworth (middle) and Jesse Rigby (right) were part of the PS4 Player Pathway Award Camp in Sydney.
Western Pride players Joe Duckworth (middle) and Jesse Rigby (right) were part of the PS4 Player Pathway Award Camp in Sydney. Mark Metcalfe

IN a football season where he achieved so much at Western Pride, Joe Duckworth is quick to display his team-minded attitude.

"You don't really play football to take home individual accolades,'' Duckworth said.

However, the senior team's most successful player deserved what he received at the club's annual presentation function on Saturday night.

Duckworth was awarded the Players' Player and Male Player of the Year accolates to go with his Golden Boot award as leading goal scorer (11 from 22 matches).

After being recruited to train with Brisbane Roar's youth squad this year, Duckworth said the three awards sealed his terrific National Premier Leagues state competition season.

"Definitely the Players' Player was the most satisfying award,'' he said, appreciating the support of his teammates.

The former Ipswich Grammar School student said his second season with Western Pride had been most enjoyable.

"I was lucky enough to get a few awards at Ipswich (school) but that's definitely capped it,'' the skilful striker said of being honoured at the Ipswich-based NPL club.

"It was an improvement from last year and that was the goal. Next year, I have to improve again.''

Such was his development at Pride during 2016 that Duckworth was chosen in the NPL Under 23 Select side that played the Brisbane Roar A-League combination in a recent pre-season match in Brisbane.

Duckworth, 19, scored the only goal for his team as Roar won 3-1, a year after they beat another under-23 Select team 8-0.

"We had a really really good team this year and we really gave them (Roar) a good game, which is what they wanted and what we wanted as well,'' Duckworth said.

The modest footballer was also recently chosen, along with Pride captain Jesse Rigby, to attend an elite PS4 Player Pathway training camp in Sydney.

"We both came away from that with a lot of positives,'' he said. "It was really enjoyable.''

But while he pursues higher level ambitions, Duckworth rated a historic mid-season game in Ipswich the highlight.

"It was hard to pinpoint. It was a pretty busy year,'' he said.

"I don't think you can go past the New Zealand game though. To get that chance to play an international team.

"Just the whole occasion where we got to stay in the hotel the night before and all the stuff that went on and what everyone did for us.''

As for next season, Duckworth said he was waiting to see what eventuates after having a short off-season break.

He's keen to use that time to complete his second year university demands studying sports science.

On a night where Duckworth was honoured, he was pleased to see teammate Mitch Bird named senior men's Best and Fairest player.

The major senior women's team winner was captain and goalkeeper Kirsten Veeren. She won the Female Player of the Year award.

Mariecamilla Falaniko was named Best and Fairest with Alicia Cole named Players' Player.

Among the youth and under-18 players recognised were Shaun Core, Joshua Wilson and Jake Minett.

Honour board

2016 Western Pride senior award winners

Male Player of the Year: Joseph Duckworth.

Golden Boot winner: Joseph Duckworth.

Female Player of the Year: Kirsten Veeren.

Players' Player: Senior men - Joseph Duckworth. Senior women: Alicia Cole. Youth U20 men: Shaun Core. U18 boys: Joshua Wilson.

Best and Fairest: Senior men - Mitchell Bird. Senior women: Mariecamilla Falaniko Ah Ki. Youth U20 men: Jake Minett. U18 boys: Joshua Wilson.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  football queensland, ipswich football, ipswich grammar school, joe duckworth, npl, npl queensland, western pride, western pride awards

