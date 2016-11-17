Modern formal fashions on show

BOLD LOOK: Year 12 graduates Marnie Topping and Kori Besgrove showed off their individual styles at last night's formal.

PASTEL colours, fitted gowns and simple tailored suits were some of the common fashion trends spotted at one of Rosewood's most glamorous events last night.

Almost 70 students from Rosewood State High strutted their stuff down the main street after spending months painstakingly planning for the day.

Choosing the dress, the suit, the shoes, the car and of course who to go with were just some of the things on a long list for Year 12s preparing for their end of year formal.

Their hard work proved to be worth it last night as students joined together to celebrate the end of their high school career in style at Rosewood Cultural Centre.

