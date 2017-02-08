Phone tower upgrade to improve mobile services

BETTER RECEPTION: Telstra is planning to upgrade its tower at Boonah.

TELSTRA is planning to upgrade its tower at Boonah.

The telecommunications giant intends to install three new antennas along with three twin tower mounted amplifiers which should improve mobile services for the town's residents.

The upgrade won't affect landholders, or change the skyline much, with plans to build on existing infrastructure within Telstra's base at 8 Walter St.

In a public notice, Telstra stated the facility would also be fit with LTE700 mobile technology which will improve data speeds when connected to the 4G network.

Residents have until February 22 to lodge any submissions related to the upgrade.

Written submissions should be sent to Laura Daly, Town Planner, Visionstream Pty Ltd, PO Box 5452, West End QLD 4101.

For more information visit rfnsa.com.au/4310006