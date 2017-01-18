'Miracle baby': Why Molly's mum is already in tears

SENDING your first born child to school is a special moment in every parent's life, but it's one Krystal and Leigh Bryson thought they might never see.

Their daughter Molly was born at just 24 weeks (pictured below) after doctors in Sydney halted Krystal's labour for seven days, hoping to give the tiny baby the best chance at survival.

When she was born, they were told she had only a 45% chance of making it and there was an even higher chance she would have learning and developmental difficulties.

But on Monday Krystal will drop off a bright, social, intelligent and keen 4-year-old off for her first day at West Moreton Anglican College, as a prep student.

The family moved to Deebing Heights last year and as the date has drawn closer, Krystal is preparing herself for an emotionally charged milestone.

"We call her our miracle baby," Krystal said.

TOO EARLY: Baby Molly was born at just 24 weeks but this year will start school.

"Thinking about where she was then, to where she is now is just so amazing.

"It's been a whirlwind and I didn't think the day would come so soon."

Baby Molly had a difficult start in life and in the first two years was taken to hospital 27 times.

Her lungs hadn't developed fully and there have been many times Leigh and Krystal have looked at each other and agreed they've been lucky.

"We often thank our lucky stars that she got through it," Leigh said.