Miracle baby thriving after being born at 25 weeks

Billie Ava Stevens came into the world at just 25 weeks and weighed just 510 grams.

BRISBANE mum Brodie Soster's little bundle of joy came into the world at just 25 weeks.

Ms Soster, 34, gave birth to Billie Ava Stevens on October 5 while on holiday in New Zealand.

The baby weighed just 510 grams and remains in a humidicrib.

Billie's early entrance started when her new mum became ill with "excruciating heartburn", the Daily Mail reports.

"The pain kept me awake, but I have a military mindset and wanted to fight the pain," Ms Soster said.

Ms Soster told her partner, Scott Stevens, 28, about the pain but did not see the doctor for four days.

"The pain kept me awake, but I have a military mindset and wanted to fight the pain," she said.

New parents Scott Stevens and Brodie Soster.

Doctors diagnosed with HELLP syndrome, a type of pre-eclampsia and the young Australian woman was hospitalised where she learnt Billie had not been growing for about two weeks.

Billie was delivered by an emergency C-section with Mr Stevens and all of her grandparents there to welcome her into the world.

"Scott is besotted with her - after the operation he wouldn't come and see me because he wanted to be with her," Ms Soster said.

"We have a competition over who she reaches out to touch more but Scott has gone home for a few days so I am winning."

Scott's sister Louise set up a gofundme page to help the family and it has since raised $20,000.

"We just want to thank everyone it has blown us away," Ms Soster said.

"I am dying to finally hold her."

Billie is getting stronger everyday but she will not come home to Brisbane until March. - ARM NEWSDESK