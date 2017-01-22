Mine halt after land caved in

FIVE men sought a mining lease for 8 acres in the county of Stanley, parish of Goodna situated at Blackstone appeared in the Ipswich Mining Wardens court on October 14, 1932. The mining warden was Mr W Simpson.

Those who were applying for the lease were Thomas, Robert, Harry and Leslie Ashe and John Brown.

Harry Ashe stated that the application was made on behalf of the Old Borehole Company for a lease over Alice Street between George an William Streets, between Mary & Alice Sts and over the school reserve at the corner of Mary & William Sts. `

If the application was granted the company only wanted to work under the road to its own property, portion 90 adjoining it was an old mine which passed under Queen & William Sts.

Thomas Finimore, Moreton Shire Clerk objected on behalf of the Council, as previous applications had been granted in this area resulting in serious subsidence in the street.

One fall in Thomas St a few streets away from the site of this new application, was 22 yards wide and 10 yards deep.

There had been two other falls in this street which resulted in residents being completely isolated.

The values of the property had been materially reduced and some of the residents had removed their homes because of the danger of more "falls” Black damp rising from the crevices also caused inconvenience and the Council had spent over 300 pounds in filling up the holes.

NO TOWN PUBLIC SQUARE

In Dr Dunmore Lange's history of New South Wales (1852) there is reference to the laying out of the town of Ipswich by the early surveyors.

Dr Lang fought hard for separation of what is now Queensland from New South Wales and was a keen critic of what he termed the methods of "Government by incapables” that prevailed in the early days of Australian settlement.

He seemed to have been particularly rough in his criticism of Sir George Gipps, the then Governor, who "happened to be tired and in a hurry when in Ipswich and didn't take time to examine the locality himself”.

One of the complaints about Sir George Gipps was that the surveyor who planned the town of Ipswich had provided a square in the original plan, but his Excellency disapproved of it. Gipps said it was too large an extent of Crown Land to sacrifice merely for the comfort and convenience of the people in a territory of only 2000sq m.

NORTH IPSWICH BUSINESS

In 1906 Mr Harry Gee had a business in North Ipswich.

When he had taken over the business it sold only stationery and general newsagency lines. Mr Gee later added picture framing, phonograph and phonograph records, tobacco items and fancy goods. His business became very successful.

All picture framing was done on the premises and at Mr Gees store was to be found the largest assortment of phonographic records in Ipswich.

DIRECT FROM LONDON

Cribb & Foote informed their friends they were unpacking a large parcel of goods direct form London and Scotland which had arrived in 61 cases by ships Cabot Dunkeld, Ceylon, Harmonious Star Queen and Royal Dance. This was in 1869. Included were cotton hose, gentlemen's Novi and china spun shirts, West End, Shakespeare, Byron and Tom Thumb collars, wool boots, satin and leghorn hats, line faced paper collars Scotch Tweed and Venetian blinds.